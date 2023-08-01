Northwestern Hires Former US Attorney General to Conduct Athletics Review

As its hazing scandal continues into August, Northwestern University has hired former U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch to independently review the athletic department, the school said in a statement Tuesday. No timetable has been made for Lynch's review other than that she will begin the investigation "immediately" and the results will be made public.

Lynch, 64, served as U.S. attorney general under former President Barack Obama from 2015-2017. She previously served for decades as the top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York. As a partner at the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, Lynch now serves as chair of the firm’s Civil Rights and Racial Equity Audits practice.

“Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period,” Northwestern President Michael Schill said in the statement. “I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities.

"We will provide all of our students with the resources and support they need and do whatever is necessary to protect their safety and ensure that our athletics program remains one we can all be proud of.”

Lynch's bio states that she has led sensitive investigations for corporations and non-profit organizations, including an investigation into former staffers’ allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm. Lynch has also spearheaded investigations at Syracuse University and North Carolina State University.

Lynch's hiring comes less than a month after the school fired longtime football coach Pat Fitzgerald over a hazing scandal that includes six former players filing lawsuits, accusing the school of negligence. The lawsuits detail a culture of hazing over several years and include allegations of sexual abuse. More lawsuits are expected in the coming weeks.

Players have accused coaches and trainers of witnessing acts of hazing, and some lawsuits have made these allegations against assistant coaches still with the program.

When the football program begins practice Thursday, Aug. 3, outside experts will start leading in-person anti-hazing training, according to the school.

Fitzgerald, who was a celebrated linebacker with the Wildcats, had led Northwestern for 17 seasons. He's said he had no knowledge of hazing and that he's working with his agent, Bryan Harlan and his lawyer, Dan Webb, to "protect my rights in accordance with the law."