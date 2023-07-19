Northwestern Football Players, Attorney Ben Crump Address Hazing Scandal in Press Conference

Following the firing of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, former Northwestern football players held a press conference in Chicago on Wednesday morning to publicly address the program's hazing scandal.

Currently, 12 former Wildcats players have retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chicago law firm Levin & Perconti in response to what the players' attorneys describe as "physical, sexual and emotional abuse."

"The university and football program has let us down,” said former quarterback Lloyd Yates, who was introduced by Crump as the spokesperson for this group of players. “We were thrown into a culture where physical, emotional and sexual abuse was normalized ... We were physically and emotionally beaten down. Some players have contemplated suicide as a result."

Yates, who graduated early and left Northwestern for Division-III Washington University in St. Louis after the 2017 season, added that the environment was especially difficult for players of color.

Crump said the attorneys that who represent the 12 former football players are still talking to other former Northwestern players for as many details as possible before filing their own lawsuit. According to Crump, some players were minors when alleged abuse occurred, and there are different protections for them under Illinois law.

"It’s something where you say, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ You’re going to fight back,” Yates said at the press conference. “And when it happens, it’s uncontrollable. You’re dominated by the culture." Yates said he "finds it hard to believe" coaches were not aware of the hazing but would not provide any specifics when asked. Crump said that others who attempted to come forward with their own accounts of abuse were were retaliated against.

In an emailed response to The Messenger, a Northwestern University spokesperson wrote that the school does not comment on pending litigation and referred to Northwestern president Michael Schill's statement released on Tuesday, adding that the university "announced a series of steps including the monitoring of the football locker room, anti-hazing training and the establishment of an online reporting tool for complaints." The statement added that Northwestern "will be augmenting [the steps] in the coming weeks."

Fitzgerald's attorney, Dan Webb, released a statement emphasizing his belief that nothing shared publicly has offered specific information contradicting the conclusions of Northwestern's six-month investigation into the scandal. While the university has not released the investigation's findings in full, an executive summary stated that it “did not discover sufficient evidence to believe that coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing conduct.”

Earlier this week, two separate lawsuits were filed in relation to the athletic program's hazing scandal; accusations of misconduct have not been limited just to the football program. Attorney Pat Salvi, of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, mentioned allegations involving Northwestern's baseball, softball and volleyball programs, as well as a federal lawsuit filed by an ex-Northwestern cheerleader in 2021 during Wednesday's press conference.