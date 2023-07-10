Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Amid Hazing Allegations - The Messenger
Northwestern Fires Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald Amid Hazing Allegations

Longtime Wildcats coach was two years into 10-year, $57 million contract

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Fitzgerald, 48, was a celebrated linebacker for the Wildcats in the mid-1990s, twice earning All-America honors.Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Northwestern has fired head football coach Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing allegations within the program, the university announced Monday night.

University President Michael Schill initially suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks after a university-commissioned investigation into hazing allegations within the program that were made by an anonymous whistleblower.

On Saturday, The Daily Northwestern shared details of an account from a former player, granted anonymity by the paper, that included “coerced sexual acts" as part of an “abrasive and barbaric culture” in the program. In his letter Monday night, Schill said 11 current and former football players "acknowledged that hazing has been ongoing within the football program."

"This has never been about one former student-athlete and his motives," Schill said. "This is much bigger than that."

Former Illinois inspector general Maggie Hickey led the investigation, which found "evidence to corroborate claims made by an anonymous whistleblower regarding hazing activities and events." Investigators interviewed more than 50 people associated with the program and reviewed emails and survey data dating to 2014, according to the university.

In a statement last week, Schill said "hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values at Northwestern." Schill said on Monday that "the hazing was well-known by many in the program, though the investigator failed to find any credible evidence that Coach Fitzgerald himself knew about it."

"The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, providing Coach Fitzgerald with the opportunity to learn what was happening," Schill added.

Fitzgerald said in a statement on Friday that he was "very disappointed" by the hazing allegations.

Fitzgerald, 48, had been the head coach at Northwestern since 2006. He had a 110–101 (.521) overall record at the school; in 2022 the team posted the worst record (1-11) of his tenure. Fitzgerald was two years into a reported 10-year, $57 million contract.

