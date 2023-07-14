Northwestern Fires Baseball Coach Days after Football Scandal

On Thursday, Northwestern University fired baseball coach Jim Foster, according to a statement released by the school's athletic department.

“Nothing will ever be more important to Northwestern than providing its students a place that allows them to develop in the classroom, in the community, and in competition at the absolute highest level, and building a culture which allows our staff to thrive,” Vice President of Athletics Dr. Derrick Gragg said in the statement.

Foster was head baseball coach at Army for four seasons before coming to Northwestern for the 2023 season. The statement gave no specific reason for Foster’s departure. Assistant coach Brian Anderson will replace Foster, according to the university’s statement.

The news comes just three days after Northwestern President Michael Schill released a statement announcing the termination of head football coach Pat Fitzgerald. In the past week, Northwestern’s football program has come under scrutiny for allegations of systemic hazing, including compulsory participation, nudity and degrading sexualized acts.

Per reports, the hazing was well-known throughout the program and has been going on for many years. The university hired an independent firm to investigate hazing allegations after receiving a complaint from an anonymous athlete in November 2022. The investigation was completed on July 7, at which point Schill announced that Fitzgerald would be suspended for two weeks.

The Daily Northwestern, Northwestern’s campus newspaper, broke the news of Northwestern’s hazing allegations on July 8, which included two former players coming forward with accounts of repeated hazing. After the information went public, Fitzgerald was dismissed.

Critics say the university did not act swiftly or harshly enough in response to these allegations. Schill admitted in an email to the Northwestern community that he may have “erred” in his initially light punishment. On Friday, The Daily Northwestern published a letter to the editor, signed by 263 Northwestern faculty. The letter called for greater transparency about the independent investigation, which has not been released publicly, and greater accountability and institutional oversight for the athletics department. They also called for Northwestern to halt plans and marketing on the proposed $800 million football stadium that will replace Northwestern’s Ryan Field.

Northwestern announced Friday that defensive coordinator David Braun will act as the football team's interim head coach. Braun came to Northwestern in January after three seasons at North Dakota State. In the statement, Braun said that leading the team “at this crucial moment in its history is not something I take lightly.”