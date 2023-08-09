Northwestern Coaches, Staffers Wear ‘Cats Against The World’ T-shirts Despite Hazing Scandal

Despite a hazing scandal currently engulfing the Northwestern University athletic department, some of the football program's coaches and staffers wore T-shirts that read “Cats Against The World” on Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and other staff members wore the shirts, which included the No. 51, worn by former head coach Pat Fitzgerald during his playing days at Northwestern in the 1990s. After an investigation into hazing within the program, Fitzgerald was initially suspended, then, after subsequent reporting by student-run newspaper The Daily Northwestern, fired on July 10. Through his attorney, Fitzgerald has denied any knowledge of hazing during his time with the program.

Interim coach David Braun said of the T-shirts: “It certainly isn’t my business to censor anyone’s free speech.”

Speaking at the first player media availability since the scandal broke, wide receiver Bryce Kirtz told reporters: "[Braun], he's been preaching that we should stick together, especially during a time like this. The shirts are really a reminder, allowing us to stick together.”

Athletic director Derrick Gragg issued a statement expressing disappointment in the shirts, calling them "inappropriate, offensive and tone deaf."

"I am extremely disappointed that a few members of our football program staff decided to wear 'Cats Against the World' t-shirts," the statement said. "Neither I nor the University was aware that they owned or would wear these shirts today.

"Let me be crystal clear: hazing has no place at Northwestern, and we are committed to do whatever is necessary to address hazing-related issues, including thoroughly investigating any incidents or allegations of hazing or any other misconduct."

There are 14 lawsuits from former players alleging hazing and other mistreatment within the program.

Current players began a mandatory anti-hazing seminar last week before practices. The Wildcats kick off the 2023 season on Sept. 3 at Rutgers University.