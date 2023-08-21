Northwestern Athletes Sign Letter to Criticize Firing of Football Coach Pat Fitzgerald

A group of 86 athletes at Northwestern University signed an open letter criticizing the institution for the firing of former head football coach Pat Fitzgerald, according to ESPN.

The letter cites a lack of due process in the decision to fire Fitzgerald and argues the firing could set a precedent that causes other university employees to be wrongfully terminated in the future.

"By willfully ignoring due process, Northwestern University's administration has left a welcome mat out for the weaponization of sexual harassment, hazing, and racism accusations to run rampant at Northwestern University," the letter reads, according to ESPN.

"Any allegation, true or not, will be allowed to cancel anyone's career and destroy their reputation depending upon popular opinion, while simultaneously allowing the censorship of free speech. The collective gains of Northwestern's Athletic Department over the last three decades, along with Pat Fitzgerald's legacy and character, have almost been wiped out without any proof of guilt or, much less, even a thorough and proper investigation."

The university fired Fitzgerald on July 10 following an investigation into hazing allegations. The 48-year-old coach was initially issued a two-week suspension without pay. Northwestern's executive summary of the investigation stated that there was no "sufficient" evidence that coaches knew about the misconduct, but it also said Fitzgerald "should have known."

Three days later, University President Michael Schill said that, after reconsideration, Fitzgerald would be fired.

The 86 athletes who have signed the letter — including football players who played under Fitzgerald — claim that Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg's decision and process to terminate Fitzgerald displayed "a clear failure of unbiased and principled leadership," according to ESPN.

The athletes added that Schill "abandoned foundational legal ethics" in firing Fitzgerald, and the decision to fire the coach was influenced by social media reactions. According to ESPN, former athletes who signed the letter include players from the 1995 football team that won the Big Ten championship and reached the Rose Bowl. They include captain Rob Johnson, Keith Lozowski, Ryan Padgett, Tucker Morrison and Graham Gnos.

The Messenger has reached out to Northwestern University for comment but has not yet received a response.