U.S. Sprinter Noah Lyles Wins 100m Gold at Worlds, Has Shot at Historic Double in 200m

Noah Lyles won gold in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. The 26-year-old American, whose trophy case already includes gold in the men's 200m from the 2021 and 2022 World Championships, ran the 100m in a personal-best 9.83 seconds, five hundredths of a second ahead of silver medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Zharnel Hughes of England, who finished one thousandth of a second behind Tebogo, won bronze. Noticeably absent from the finals was defending world champion Fred Kerley, who, at 10.02 seconds, finished one hundredth of a second short of advancing out of the semifinals.

On Aug. 10, Lyles said on his Instagram that he was going to run a 9.65 in the 100m, and a 19.10 in the 200m — the latter of which would break Usain Bolt's men's record of 19.19, set at the 2009 World Championships. That led to Fred Kerley to say, "It's my title," during a press conference on Friday.

"That's what they all say until they get beat," Lyles retorted.

Lyles will now try to win the rare 100/200m double, last accomplished by Usain Bolt at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China. Lyles holds the fastest American time in the 200m — and third-fastest time overall — at 19.31 seconds, his winning time at last year's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The 200m heats are on Wednesday at 6:50 a.m. ET, with the semifinals set for Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET and the finals set for Friday at 3:50 p.m. ET.