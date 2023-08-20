U.S. Sprinter Noah Lyles Wins 100m Gold at Worlds, Has Shot at Historic Double in 200m - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

U.S. Sprinter Noah Lyles Wins 100m Gold at Worlds, Has Shot at Historic Double in 200m

Lyles will now try to win the rare 100/200m double, which was last accomplished by Usain Bolt at the 2015 World Championships

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Noah Lyles won gold in the 100m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. The 26-year-old American, whose trophy case already includes gold in the men's 200m from the 2021 and 2022 World Championships, ran the 100m in a personal-best 9.83 seconds, five hundredths of a second ahead of silver medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Zharnel Hughes of England, who finished one thousandth of a second behind Tebogo, won bronze. Noticeably absent from the finals was defending world champion Fred Kerley, who, at 10.02 seconds, finished one hundredth of a second short of advancing out of the semifinals.

On Aug. 10, Lyles said on his Instagram that he was going to run a 9.65 in the 100m, and a 19.10 in the 200m — the latter of which would break Usain Bolt's men's record of 19.19, set at the 2009 World Championships. That led to Fred Kerley to say, "It's my title," during a press conference on Friday.

Gold medalist Noah Lyles of Team United States reacts after winning the Men's 100m Final during day two of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 20, 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.
Lyles ran the 100m in a personal-best 9.83 seconds on Sunday.David Ramos/Getty Images

"That's what they all say until they get beat," Lyles retorted.

Lyles will now try to win the rare 100/200m double, last accomplished by Usain Bolt at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, China. Lyles holds the fastest American time in the 200m — and third-fastest time overall — at 19.31 seconds, his winning time at last year's World Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Read More

The 200m heats are on Wednesday at 6:50 a.m. ET, with the semifinals set for Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET and the finals set for Friday at 3:50 p.m. ET.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.