Nikola Jokic Will Not Compete for Serbia at FIBA World Cup - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Nikola Jokic Will Not Compete for Serbia at FIBA World Cup

The Denver Nuggets’ two-time MVP elected to take the summer off after winning his first NBA championship in June

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA title in June.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

As the United States has pivoted to using the FIBA World Cup as part of a development cycle, the tournament has already lost some star appeal. Now, the tournament takes another blow as NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets will miss next month’s festivities.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the two-time league MVP would not compete for Serbia in the World Cup, which starts August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Jokic joins San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama of France and Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons as international stars taking the summer off.

Although he was added to Greece’s preliminary roster, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the World Cup is unknown as he recovers from a cleanup procedure on his left knee.

Given the context of the last few years, Jokic’s decision is understandable. The Joker just wrapped up a historic, yet grueling, postseason run. In 20 playoff games, Jokic averaged over 39 minutes a night and averaged 30 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 9.5 apg. 

Read More

After clinching the title in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, a visibly exhausted Jokic said “the job is done, we can go home now.” 

Jokic also did not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, with the decision sparking criticism from Serbians. One Serbian fan told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, “You can win 10 NBA championships, but it’s not the same as one gold medal for Serbia.”

Jokic is not the only Serbian to skip the World Cup. According to MozzartSport, Vasilije Micić, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, is focusing on his NBA debut in October instead of competing in the World Cup. 

Micić was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, and his rights were traded to Oklahoma City in 2020. 

Filip Petrušev, who signed with the Sixers last week — he was drafted by Philadelphia in 2021 — will suit up for Serbia, though. He will be joined by former Memphis Grizzlies wing Marko Gudurič and two-time Serbian League Playoffs MVP Ognjen Dobrič, among others. 

Serbia, at +750, has the third-best odds (behind Canada and the United States) to win the event according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and is coming off a fifth-place finish in the 2019 edition of the event. However, it remains to be seen whether the official absences of Jokic and Micić will shift Serbia’s odds.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.