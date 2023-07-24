Nikola Jokic Will Not Compete for Serbia at FIBA World Cup

As the United States has pivoted to using the FIBA World Cup as part of a development cycle, the tournament has already lost some star appeal. Now, the tournament takes another blow as NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets will miss next month’s festivities.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that the two-time league MVP would not compete for Serbia in the World Cup, which starts August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Jokic joins San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama of France and Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons as international stars taking the summer off.

Although he was added to Greece’s preliminary roster, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the World Cup is unknown as he recovers from a cleanup procedure on his left knee.

Given the context of the last few years, Jokic’s decision is understandable. The Joker just wrapped up a historic, yet grueling, postseason run. In 20 playoff games, Jokic averaged over 39 minutes a night and averaged 30 ppg, 13.5 rpg and 9.5 apg.

After clinching the title in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, a visibly exhausted Jokic said “the job is done, we can go home now.”

Jokic also did not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, with the decision sparking criticism from Serbians. One Serbian fan told The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, “You can win 10 NBA championships, but it’s not the same as one gold medal for Serbia.”

Jokic is not the only Serbian to skip the World Cup. According to MozzartSport, Vasilije Micić, who signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, is focusing on his NBA debut in October instead of competing in the World Cup.

Micić was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, and his rights were traded to Oklahoma City in 2020.

Filip Petrušev, who signed with the Sixers last week — he was drafted by Philadelphia in 2021 — will suit up for Serbia, though. He will be joined by former Memphis Grizzlies wing Marko Gudurič and two-time Serbian League Playoffs MVP Ognjen Dobrič, among others.

Serbia, at +750, has the third-best odds (behind Canada and the United States) to win the event according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and is coming off a fifth-place finish in the 2019 edition of the event. However, it remains to be seen whether the official absences of Jokic and Micić will shift Serbia’s odds.