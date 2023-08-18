NFL Week 1 Lines: An Early Look at Best Bets

With the regular season three weeks away, it’s not too early to take a look at the Week 1 lines. Opening night is Thursday Sept. 7 when the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions. The Baltimore Ravens are Week 1’s biggest favorites as they host the Houston Texans, and the lone Monday-night game is the Buffalo Bills visiting the New York Jets in Aaron Rodgers’ first game with his new team. Week 1 is always tricky and there tends to be several upsets.

Week 1 Lines (on DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday morning)

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5) at Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)

Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens (-9.5)

Cincinnati Bengals (-1) at Cleveland Browns

Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders (-6)

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (-3)

Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at New England Patriots

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-5.5)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-2.5)

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-4)

Dallas Cowboys (-3) at New York Giants

Buffalo Bills (-1.5) at New York Jets

Here are a few games that stand out…

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)

If I told you this time last year that the Lions would be in 2023’s opening-night game, you would call me crazy. All of the sudden the Lions are a fun team. The public will be quick to back the Super Bowl champions, though as good as the Chiefs have been the last several seasons, they have struggled ATS (against the spread). The Chiefs are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 home games, 1-5 ATS in the last six September games, and when they are favored by 3.5 points or more, the Chiefs are 10-26 ATS in the last 36 games. The Lions won eight of their last 10 games in 2022 and are 19-7 ATS over their last 26 games. The Lions were No. 5 in offensive DVOA last season, but Detroit’s defense was 26th. This is a big test for the Lions and they can keep it close.

The Pick: Take Detroit +6.5.

San Francisco 49ers (-3) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The 49ers are the better team considering they have the second-best odds to come out of the NFC and the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. The Steelers always play well under coach Mike Tomlin, especially as an underdog: They are 51-27-3 ATS and 15-4-3 as home underdogs under Tomlin. Kenny Pickett got a full offseason to acclimate to the offense and has good weapons. The Steelers are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 home games. After the bye last season, the Steelers went 7-2 to finish 9-8, and also went 7-2 ATS in that span. Pittsburgh has won three consecutive openers, including two upsets on the road, in Buffalo and Cincinnati. The 49ers, meanwhile, tended to start slowly the last few seasons. They are 1-5 ATS in their last six Week 1 games. San Francisco is traveling to the east coast for an early game against a tough Steelers defense. Quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off elbow surgery and tight end George Kittle has a groin injury.

The Picks: Give me the Steelers +3 and take the moneyline of +136 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)

This seems like an easy spot to pick Minnesota. They went 13-4 last year and won the NFC North, while the Buccaneers have one of the lowest projected win totals in the NFL with Tom Brady gone and Baker Mayfield likely to be the starting quarterback. The Vikings had a lot of luck go their way last season, going 11-0 in one-score games, and finished minus-3 in point differential. The Vikings were also just 4-6 ATS at home last season (including a playoff loss to the Giants). The Buccaneers still have talent on offense and a good defense. As long as Mayfield doesn’t play awful, Tampa can keep it close.

The Pick: Take the Buccaneers getting 6.5 points.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3)An interesting NFC South battle in which both teams have a chance to win the division. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young will make his debut for the Panthers and Desmond Ridder enters his second season for the Falcons. It’s clear the Falcons will continue to emphasize the running game after drafting Bijan Robinson eighth overall. They will want to limit Ridder’s mistakes, especially against a good Panthers defense. The Falcons improved the defense this offseason. Panthers games have gone under in 9 of their last 14 matchups against the NFC South. The under is 14-5-1 in the last 20 games in this matchup.

The Pick: Look for a low scoring game and the under 42.5 points to hit.