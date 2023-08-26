NFL Rushing Leader Josh Jacobs Signs One-Year Deal As Running Back Market Continues Decline

Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs agreed to a one-year $12 million deal to stay with his team on Saturday, according to NFL Network. He will join the a list of other stars at his position playing without long-term job security this season.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season with 1,653 and total yards from scrimmage with 2,053, along with 12 touchdowns. The Raiders then prevented him from testing the free agent market by hitting him with the franchise tag on March 6, but Jacobs refused to sign the franchise tag deal and has held out Las Vegas' training camp this summer.

The franchise tag would have paid Jacobs $10.1 million this year, as the tag's salary for an individual player is determined by the average of the five largest salaries at the player's position that year. The running back $10.1 million average is the second-lowest of any position in the NFL this season, only to kickers and punters (which are grouped together).

This new deal has yielded Jacobs a $1.9 million increase from that, which was enough to get him to sign and report to the team prior to Week 1.

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley faced a similar situation this offseason, receiving the same $10.1 million franchise tag in March, and then refused to sign. Barkley then accepted a re-worked one-year deal that paid him $11 million for 2023, less than a million dollar increase.

Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was the other young star at the position that was coming off his rookie contract and supposed to hit free agency this season. But Pollard was also hit with the franchise tag and it appears he will play on that deal this year. Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor — the NFL's rushing leader in 2021 — is entering the final year of his rookie contract and didn't receive a contract extension. Instead, he was granted permission to seek a trade to a new team.

Josh Jacobs led the NFL with 2,053 yards from scrimmage in 2022. Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings cut their long-time running back Dalvin Cook in June after a 1,173-yard season. Cook then signed with New York Jets for just one year at $7 million. Former Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, the recipient of a $90-million contract from the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, was released with two years left on that deal in March. Elliot signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots for just $3 million.

Conditions for running backs became so concerning for players in July when Barkley and Jacobs did not receive long-term extensions, that multiple players at the position held a Zoom call to discuss the situation and possible solutions, according to ESPN.

Alongside declining pay, the running back position has also seen a gradual decline in overall production over the last several years. NFL offenses have become more and more built around passing the ball over running it, leaving the position a lesser priority when compared to quarterbacks, wide receivers and even tight ends.

In 2022 only nine teams got more EPA value out of their leading running back than their third-ranked wide receiver, according to data conducted by The Messenger. Additionally, teams that replaced their top running backs have seen bigger year-to-year jumps in average rushing production compared to teams that retained their rushing leader.