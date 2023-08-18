NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Picks

Nowadays you can get odds on pretty much any rookie you want to win rookie of the year. That doesn’t mean that you should necessarily be throwing money at any rookie you want. Based off college and preseason tape, opportunity, and historical voting trends, here’s how I’d breakdown the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year markets…

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Favorites

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons (+300)

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers (+400)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts (+750)

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions (+850)

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans (+900)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks (+1400)

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings (+1600)

Best Pick: Bijan Robinson (+300)

For me, it would be a massive upset to see anyone other than Robinson or Bryce Young win the award — that’s because their college tape was so head-and-shoulders above the rest of the offensive class. Why I trend towards Robinson as opposed to Young is because of the relative positional learning curves and supporting cast.

The first point above is obvious. Running back is one of the quickest translating positions from college to pro. The second point is also fairly obvious going through the Panthers and Falcons depth charts. Last season, Atlanta was fourth in EPA per rush with three different backs getting at least 75 carries. Between Tyler Allgeier, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Caleb Huntley, none averaged less than 4.8 yards per carry. The Falcons offensive line was a stretch-zone machine and they return their top-four starters from a year ago. Arthur Smith is also the run-heaviest play-caller in the NFL, as Atlanta was the only team to run more than they passed last season.

Now ask yourself what you think that will look like with the best running back prospect since Saquon Barkley behind it? I get that 3-to-1 odds is short, but in my eyes it’s Bijan’s award barring injury.

Sucker Bet: C.J. Stroud (+900)

In my 11 years of analyzing game tape for a living, I’ve never seen a rookie quarterback go from uncomfortable to rookie of the year caliber in a few months, let alone a few weeks. That was simply how shaken Stroud looked in his first NFL preseason action. I’m far from writing him off long-term, but the last three quarterbacks to win the award — Justin Herbert (2020), Kyler Murray (2019), and Dak Prescott (2016) — all looked ready on day one. Add in the fact that Stroud is throwing to one of the league’s most unproven receiving corps and it’s difficult to see a path to him winning the award.

Favorite Long Shot(s): Dalton Kincaid (+4000) and Luke Musgrave (+10000)

Let me couch this by saying I don’t think there’s a single bet I’d take outside of Bijan Robinson, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson, for a few reasons: 1) All the top wide receivers are either second or third fiddle in their respective offenses; 2) All the other top running backs are in committees; and 3) There’s never been offensive lineman or tight end who’s won the award.

If you are feeling frisky, though, buying into the strongest tight end class in recent memory could pay dividends down the road. Both Kincaid and Musgrave have been drawing rave reviews in their respective camps for different reasons. Kincaid because he has basically looked like a wide receiver, and may take on that utilization with Dawson Knox firmly entrenched as a tight end. As a prospect, Kincaid was the most polished receiving tight end in recent memory, even more so than Kyle Pitts (albeit not near the athlete Pitts was), and Pitts topped 1,000 yards as a rookie.

Musgrave is a little different because he has nowhere near the polish of Kincaid, but is one heck of an athlete. So much so that they’ve been giving him end-arounds in practice.

The explosiveness Musgrave brings to the table could make him a big play threat right out the gate.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Favorites

Will Anderson, DE, Texans (+400)

Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles (+700)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks (+1000)

Tyree Wilson, DE, Raiders (+1100)

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Patriots (+1100)

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Packers (+1400)

Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Commanders (+1600)

Jack Campbell, LB, Lions (+1800)

Nolan Smith, DE, Eagles (+2000)

Favorite Pick(s): Will Anderson Jr. (+400) and Jack Campbell (+1800)

Of the last 28 defensive rookies of the year, 22 have been either linebackers or edge rushers; if you’re picking someone at a different position, know that historically the odds are not in your favor. Based purely on college tape there were four prospects who not only ticked the physical traits boxes to contribute immediately at the NFL level, but also played the game at the kind of level that will translate from day one. They were: Will Anderson, Devon Witherspoon, Jalen Carter, and Jack Campbell. While we’ll get to Carter in a little bit, but Witherspoon’s odds give me pause for two reasons outside of his position. The first is that he may very well get overshadowed in a secondary with two other big names in Tariq Woolen and Jamal Adams. The second is that he may be undergoing a slight position switching kicking into the slot. I have no doubt he’ll be a stud in time wherever he lines up, but Witherspoon may not get the same production and notoriety at a new position.

That leaves Anderson and Campbell as the two candidates likely to make immediate impacts at positions who can win the award. Both looked like seasoned vets in their first preseason outings as well.

Sprinkle a little on both and chances are you’ll be holding a winning ticket in February.

Sucker Bet: Jalen Carter (+700)

As stated above, the award tends to go to one of two positions — the last time a defensive tackle won the award was Aaron Donald in 2014. Defensive tackles have an uphill climb here for a few reasons. The first is that, by nature of the position, they typically don’t have near the counting stats that others do. The second is that they rotate out far more often than edges and linebackers do, because not many 300-plus pounders can handle a full complement of snaps. Finally, it’s a very difficult position for immediate dominance considering the strength and physicality needed.

The first two reasons are by far the biggest ones impacting Carter’s chances. The last three defensive tackles to win the award (Donald, Sheldon Richardson in 2013, Ndamukong Suh in 2010) all played over 700 snaps as a rookie. With Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis, and Milton Williams already on the Eagles interior, is there any chance that Carter gets to that snap total? Javon Hargrave was an undisputed stud for Philly last year and he barely eclipsed that figure. I just don’t see Carter - especially considering questions about his conditioning during the draft process - getting that kind of workload to win the award.

Favorite Long Shot(s): Brian Branch (+3500) and Sydney Brown (+6000)

It has been quite a while since a safety took home rookie of the year. Mark Carrier was the last to do so, with the Bears way back in 1990. It again comes down to the lack of counting statistics at the position where interceptions have been drying up in the modern NFL.

That being said, both Branch and Brown are the kind of safeties who can replace the production that 20 years ago came from a weakside linebacker. They are both football magnets around the line of scrimmage, as was evident in their first preseason action.

Both also have the added boost of being on teams that we’ll be talking about all season long, pumping up their candidacy.