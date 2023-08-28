Aaron Rodgers Finally Played for the Jets: Here’s How It Went

In this end-of-preseason edition of Monday Walkthrough:

• Kenny Pickett and Aidan O’Connell are among those earning coveted 2023 preseason awards;

• The Pittsburgh Steelers top a list of August’s biggest winners;

• The Denver Broncos top a list of August’s biggest losers;

And much more. But first …

Welcome to Aaron Rodgers’ Mojo Dojo Casa House

Did you see that the final Jetsenrodgers trailer dropped on Saturday?

Everyone knows about Jetsenrodgers. It’s Barbenheimer, but with a protagonist who is both more explosive and more artificial. It’s the most ambitious cinematic crossover since Avengers: Endgame, the merger of the NFL’s most reliable source of mushroom clouds and their new plastic fantastic lover.

The studio has been dropping Jetsenrodgers teasers for months, some of them long, theatrical preseason games with lots of New York Jets but very little Aaron Rodgers, others viral-marketing campaigns at events like Taylor Swift concerts involving Rodgers but not the Jets. Saturday’s long-awaited final trailer provided several tantalizing minutes of Jets and Rodgers on the big screen at the same time.

And you know what? The movie event of 2023 might turn out to be pretty good.

Scouring 10 preseason offensive snaps for wisdom is like scanning the background of a superhero movie trailer for Easter eggs. It’s both lots of fun and a cottage industry, in other words. And we can learn a little bit from what we saw of Jetsenrodgers on Saturday.

Rodgers and 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson already have outstanding on-screen chemistry. They connected three times for 30 yards on Saturday — including the eight-ball-in-the-corner-pocket touchdown that served as the trailer’s climax — and Wilson drew a pass interference on another pinpoint downfield strike from Rodgers. It’s encouraging to see Rodgers share the spotlight with anyone besides the bloated supporting cast he brings with him from his solo franchise.

The Jets defense also looks ready to hold up its end of the production. Yes, the starters faced the Giants backups on Saturday. But the Jets defense shut opponents out in the first quarters of all four of their preseason games, and the defense is the best thing about the Jets Cinematic Universe.

So Jetsenrodgers is not going to turn out to be Abbott and Costello Meet Dracula. But Saturday’s trailer revealed that there are still some production problems to iron out. The Jets’ offensive line still looks shaky, and Rodgers looked a little like latter-day Indiana Jones when he tried to sprint from the pocket and fire downfield but instead stumbled and fluttered.

Maybe the special effects aren’t finished and everything will look smoother once Duane Brown and Dalvin Cook are CGI’d into the lineup. Plus, Wilson and the defense may have what it takes to prop up an aging action hero who can’t perform as many of his old stunts. The Jetsenheimer trailer did little to convince skeptics to invest time/money/emotions in an overhyped cultural event, but at least it did enough to reassure the existing fanbase that they don’t have a colossal flop like Wilsonbroncos on their hands.

This summer’s Barbenheimer movie phenomenon was a call for open minds and broader tastes. Those who prefer snooty arthouse films were challenged to watch a film about a dress-up doll. Those who prefer goofy popcorn fare were asked to sit through a history lesson about an often-undressed science guy. Both movies benefitted from the audience’s recognition that we all cling a little too closely to our preferred comfort food and could benefit from trying new things once in a while.

Maybe you cannot think of the Jets as anything but the bumbling villains Tom Brady turned to dust with a snap of his fingers for a decade. Maybe Rodgers reminds you of the guy who corners you at a party and suffocates you with his patchouli miasma while chewing your ear off about cryptocurrency. Either way, we’ve all been invited to see the Jets and Rodgers in a new light. We might laugh, cry, feel smarter, feel like kids again or all of the above, but we are sure to be entertained, and perhaps a little surprised.

Will Jetsenrodgers meet its sky-high expectations? No summer trailer can answer that question. But the Jets and Rodgers definitely sold a few tickets on Saturday.

Aaron Rodgers in a meaningful football game with the Jets: coming soon. Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Preseason Awards

Our interminable August of meaningless football has finally ended. Let’s hand out a few awards, glean what crumbs of knowledge we can from what we witnessed, then never speak of or think about the last four weeks again.

Most Valuable Player: Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers

It sounded like the Steelers were trying a little too hard in the offseason to convince the world that Pickett, who led the team to a bunch of 13–10 and 16–13 wins late last year, had already blossomed into Joe Burrow 2.0. But Pickett did everything possible to quiet his skeptics in the preseason: He threw deep, threw short, distributed the ball, made sound decisions, led touchdown drives in all five of his offensive series and produced a perfect 158.3 efficiency rating.

Fifteen preseason attempts do not make Pickett an MVP candidate. They are, however, strong evidence that he’s ready to thrive in what looks like an ideal environment for a young quarterback.

Defensive Player of the Preseason: Trevis Gipson, Edge Rusher, Chicago Bears

Gipson is reportedly seeking a trade: he’s not a natural fit in the Bears’ defensive scheme, and the fourth-year pro has logged some time with the Bears’ silly string throughout the preseason. But after Gipson recorded two sacks (including a strip sack of Brandon Allen on Saturday) and applied consistent pass pressure all throughout August, the Bears may want to find a role for Gipson instead of trading him for a conditional draft pick.

If Gipson does get traded, it will likely be to a team that liked what it saw in the preseason (and in the 2021 regular season, when Gipson notched seven sacks) and wants to give him a real second chance. Cap-strapped teams with zero depth who need edge rushers … oh let’s just say it: THE RAMS SHOULD CALL THE BEARS ABOUT GIPSON RIGHT NOW.

Offensive Player of the Preseason: Salvon Ahmed, Running Back, Miami Dolphins

Ahmed, a fourth-year pro trying to stick as part of a deep Dolphins backfield committee, rushed for 142 yards (including a 62-yard run on Saturday against the Jaguars) and caught six passes for 43 yards and one touchdown this preseason. Unfortunately, Ahmed was knocked out of Saturday’s game with an apparent head injury; prior to the injury, he appeared to lock up a roster spot.

The Dolphins are apparently frontrunners in the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes, such as it is: negotiations may boil down to the Colts demanding a first-round pick while the Dolphins ask to be paid for hauling Taylor away, but at least both sides are returning calls. If Ahmed is healthy, the Dolphins should save their money and draft capital and stick with the rushers they have.

Offensive Rookie of the Preseason: Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson are all expected to have better careers than O’Connell, an unheralded fourth-round pick from Purdue. But O’Connell, who threw for 482 yards and three touchdowns in extended preseason action, could end up having a better 2023 season than the three rookies we will all be watching.

Picture it: Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt or just gets Garoppolo’d by mid-October. O’Connell takes over with zero expectations, receives the old Mac Jones concierge game-plan from Josh McDaniels, starts throwing passes to Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, racks up some numbers and a stray win or two. Suddenly, he’s the talk of the NFL!

Even if O’Connell does not become this year’s Jones, Brock Purdy or even Davis Mills, he proved that he belongs in the NFL. For a day-three quarterback, little else matters.

Defensive Rookie of the Preseason: Nate Herbig, Edge Rusher, Pittsburgh Steelers

Herbig, a fourth-round pick from Wisconsin, recorded 3.5 sacks and played well with both Steelers starters (he subbed often for T.J.Watt) and subs.

Do the Steelers have a 3D printer for speedy, hyper-aggressive edge rushers? Nope, just a system and philosophy that has not changed much in decades, making it easy for them to identify and acquire players who fit their scheme.

Comeback Player of the Preseason: Jimmy Graham, Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Not only did Graham come back to the Saints after spending the 2022 season out of football, but he came back from what has been reported as a “likely seizure” on August 18 to catch three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown on Sunday night. The 36-year old Graham is long removed from his Pro Bowl appearances of the mid-2010s, but he can still body up defenders and catch entry passes in the low post. What looked like a vanity project when the Saints signed Graham could end up paying dividends.

Most Improved Player of the Preseason: Trey Sermon, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles

Sermon, a third-round pick in 2021, played his way out of San Francisco last preseason, rushing for just 2.1 yards per carry and offering little as a receiver. Sermon rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns for the Eagles this August, adding six catches for 49 yards and a few productive kickoff returns.

There’s no guarantee Sermon makes the stacked Eagles roster, but he at least earned a chance to catch on elsewhere as an all-purpose back.

Preseason Least Valuable Player: Trey Lance, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys

When the general manager who traded three first-round picks for you, and the coach who had to play a one-armed quarterback in the NFC championship game, give up on you, it sends a rather clear message to the rest of the league.

Lance is not getting a “fresh start” after the 49ers traded him to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. He’s merely taking the first step on the Failed Prospect Walk of Shame. Two years from now, he’ll be Marcus Mariota, desperately fighting for a job with his fourth team while the hometown fans jeer him and call for the mid-round rookie instead.

It’s sad. It’s also unfair to Lance, who was probably a severely-overrated prospect. But quarterback prospects who fail as thoroughly as Lance did in their first stops — think Josh Rosen or Blake Bortles-types — rarely get true second chances, and rarely make much of the ones they do get.

Preseason Champions: Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers starters and top backups outscored opponents 62–7 in the first half and 78–7 through three quarters this preseason. They were strong in all four phases: offense, defense, special teams and depth. Hoist the Lombaugust Trophy with pride, fellas.

Preseason Chumps: Denver Broncos

Sure, Saturday night’s 41–0 Coach Payton will make us walk home if we lose effort by Broncos backups was fun. Just about everything else, however, has been a nightmare.

Russell Wilson looks like a cross between a 40-year-old who is afraid to take a hit and a rookie who does not know where to throw the football. Wilson’s protection has been dreadful. Receivers Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler will all miss the start of the season with various injuries/health issues. Oh, and kicker (for now) Brett Maher has the accuracy of a water sprinkler and the self-confidence of Charlie Brown.

Sean Payton cannot be happy. Unless he wants the current roster to implode so he can start over, in which case he is thrilled.

Five (More) Teams That Won the 2023 Preseason

Yes, preseason results are meaningless, because final scores are generally determined by fourth-quarter-benchwarmer versus future-Toronto-Argonaut pillow fights. But some teams use the preseason to illustrate that they have grown, solved problems or otherwise positioned themselves to achieve their goals.

The Steelers, already mentioned, are one of those teams. Here are five more…

Jacksonville Jaguars

Calvin Ridley appears ready to make a big impact, though he couldn’t quite get both feet inbounds on a Trevor Lawrence sideline bomb in Saturday’s 31–18 loss to the Dolphins. Tank Bigsby looks poised to be the compact thunder to Travis Etienne’s lightning, though Bigsby did fumble at the goal line on Saturday. The Jaguars’ offensive line and defense both look more game-ready than they did at the start of last season, with yet another caveat that it’s not clear how well they will weather left tackle Cam Robinson’s early-season suspension.

Are the Jaguars challenge-the-Chiefs worthy? Probably not quite yet. But they look like they can win 13 games and clinch the AFC South by Thanksgiving.

Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson has looked comfortable in a Browns offense that has been tailored to his strengths in two preseason cameos. The Browns starting defense comically obliterated the Shane Buechele-led Chiefs backups in Saturday’s 33–32 loss. Browns second-stringers have also impressed, with wide receiver Austin Watkins and undrafted rookie safety Ronnie Hickman leading the unexpected standouts.

The Browns have a kicker problem — embattled Cade York got hurt early in Saturday’s game, then returned to have a 43-yarder blocker in the fourth quarter — but so do many teams. Overall, if the Jets looked as good as the Browns have this preseason, you would not have heard about anything else.

New York Jets

That’s not to say that the Jets have looked bad, of course, particularly on defense in their first three games. But we covered them in the intro. They made it this far without catastrophes or Aaron Rodgers ripping any coaches to Joe Rogan, and that’s a feat in itself.

Atlanta Falcons

We only saw a little of the Desmond Ridder/Bijan Robinson “positionless offense” experience this summer, but what we did see was fascinating. Arthur Smith will be sending Bijan, Kyle Pitts, Cordarelle Patterson and others every-which-way before the snap to tie the defense in knots and force mismatches. The Falcons defense, meanwhile, will no longer be content to sit back and let things happen to it.

The Falcons may not be a great team, but they should be a relevant team for the first time since they decided to keep driving Matt Ryan when all of his dashboard lights were flashing.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders may have found a quarterback in Sam Howell. If that’s the case, the Commanders accomplished as much this preseason as they could ever have hoped for.

Five (More) Teams That Lost the 2023 Preseason

We already covered the Broncos. Here are five teams that hoped to answer a few questions in August and only ended up with an empty Scantron sheet.

Tennessee Titans

Receiver Treylon Burks got hurt again; it doesn’t look serious, but Burks is starting to look like one of those it’s always something guys. The offensive line has been shredded by injuries and suspensions. Worst of all, the Malik Willis-Will Levis quarterback-of-the-future battle ended with a double knockout: Levis missed two preseason games with a lower-body injury, while Willis couldn’t stop turning the ball over in extended preseason action.

At least rookie running back Tyjae Spears has looked great. And the Titans gave Spears — who slid in the draft because he reportedly has no ACL on one knee and arthritis in both — lots and lots of carries behind a bad line to show how great he was. No way that backfires on them.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are rebuilding, of course, but they would have liked to come out of the preseason with some confidence in Bryce Young’s receivers and his offensive line. They ended up going 0-for-2.

Young finally enjoyed a little success in Friday’s 26–17 loss to the Detroit Lions, leading field goal and touchdown drives in two series against second-stringers. But Young’s protection has been shaky-to-nonexistent throughout the preseason, with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu apparently taking a step backward instead of forward in his second season. DJ Chark has a hamstring injury (surprise!), and the Panthers have no depth in their receiving corps. Young is going to need more help if the Panthers hope to fast-track his development.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals traded former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons, slated to start at nickelback this season, to the Giants for a can of energy drink last week. It was a sign that Jonathan Gannon and the new regime won’t keep Steve Keim and Kliff Kingsbury’s pet projects on perma-scholarship.

The Cardinals then acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs from the Browns, signaling that the dozens of third-stringers (Colt McCoy, Clayton Tune, Jeff Driskel, David Blough, we think we saw Stoney Case on the depth chart at one point) who were expected to take turns cosplaying Kyler Murray did not meet the team’s meager expectations.

The Simmons and Dobbs trades can be seen as positive developments — the last regime would have moved Simmons to slot receiver or something — but they also indicate that the Cardinals are settling in for a long rebuilding project which will probably, but not certainly, include Murray.

Buffalo Bills

Super Bowl contenders typically face two preseason options:

Option A: Wrap the starters in cellophane for the entire preseason and treat the games like a glorified open mic night;

Option B: Play the starters a bunch and hope to issue an emphatic statement to the league.

The Bills chose Option C: Play the starters a bunch and issue a statement that emphatically read, “Most of the little problems that plague us each postseason have not yet been solved.”

Bills starters looked much better in Saturday’s 24–21 victory over the Chicago Bears than they did last week against the Steelers. But yes, we know the Bills are better than the Bears, and that Josh Allen can connect with Stefon Diggs. The pass protection, running game and tertiary receiving targets still looked a little suspect when graded against the league’s powerhouses, as did the pass rush when Justin Fields wasn’t loitering in the pocket.

There is no reason for Bills fans to panic. But the team could have used a stronger takeaway from their offseason than “there is no reason to panic.”

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams weren’t playing for 2023 for the last month; they were playing for 2024 and beyond. They needed mid-round picks and unknowns to step up if they hope to become competitive again before Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are gone. But no one has really stepped up.

Stetson Bennett started Saturday’s 41–0 jolly-stomping at the hands of the Broncos and looked like a towel boy who stole a helmet. Bennett threw two interceptions, had a pass batted into his face and struggled to get the ball snapped on time. Any hope that the Rams found a quarterback-of-the-future between the sofa cushions evaporated on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Rams’ backup defense made Jarrett Stidham look like Josh Allen. And the Broncos debacle came after two weeks in which many of the Rams nominal starters showed that no one besides Donald can rush the passer and no one but Kupp will give opposing defenses a moment’s pause.

If the Rams are still rebuilding in 2025, their failure to accomplish anything this offseason will be the reason why.

And Finally …

Let’s take a moment to salute the young men who are being cut by NFL teams while you are reading this.

These lads spent their spring and summer days trying to block T.J. Watt or cover Stefon Diggs, sat in meeting rooms with multi-millionaires, showered and dressed in locker rooms so crowded that they risked smearing antiperspirant on their neighbor’s armpit instead of their own. They spent their nights in the sort of extended-stay hotels that serve prefabricated omelets with orange cheese for complimentary breakfast, or in unfurnished apartments, or (at best) in a college teammate with a three-year rookie contract’s spare bedroom.

They wore NFL uniforms. They appeared on television. Maybe they flashed a highlight. More likely they appeared in someone else’s. Maybe they dropped a pass, missed an assignment or sprained an ankle. Or they just weren’t quite good enough. Cut-down day arrives, and they wait for the infamous Turk to come.

They call home, bawling. They call their agent, who urges patience: The Texans could call in 12 hours, the first team with an injury in a week or two, the USFL in a few months. But now it’s time to fly home in coach, or take the bus or the late-model sedan they’ve driven since high school, to face family, friends, perhaps a partner, possibly a baby, inevitably an all-but-dashed dream and uncertain future.

The 22-year olds returning to their childhood bedrooms might have it relatively easy. Consider the five-year backup who started a handful of games, started a family, started to feel secure in the NFL and will soon be starting over, his career ending at the age when many careers start. Yes, perhaps he made more money in five years than you or I make in 25 years, but he’s hardly rich. Imagine downsizing before you turn 30, dusting off an unused degree and writing a cover letter for an office-job about how you once recorded three special-teams tackles in one game.

Cutdown week is the portal between the extraordinary world of NFL players and our ordinary world. On one side, you appear in fantasy lineups. On the other side, you set them. One side radiates the glory of athletic achievement, the other basks in its reflection. There’s an almost immeasurable gulf between Patrick Mahomes and a guy in a Mahomes jersey, but the membrane between the 53rd guy on a roster and just another healthy young dude with an Indeed account is thin, and the journey through is a one-way trip for most.

Hundreds of names will scroll across the waiver wire in the next few days. They are our neighbors. They’ll soon be teaching gym classes, applying to law school, managing the local cell phone store or mowing lawns. The pain of getting cut will pass, and they will go on to (hopefully) happy lives like ours. Let’s hope they never forget how close they came to doing what so many of us dream of, how hard they worked to get that far and all the things they achieved along the way.

And let’s never forget, as we curse lost wagers and Sunday disappointments, that the players we are watching are humans just like us, and they live their lives one injury or mistake away from the end of their dream.