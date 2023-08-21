NFL Preseason Week 2: You Forgot About the Steelers, Didn’t You

In this Week 2 Preseason edition of NFL Walkthrough …

• Pete Carroll reveals that he may be a better quarterback than Marcus Mariota;

• An undrafted rookie Cleveland Browns defensive back has a chance to tie an obscure, meaningless preseason record;

• Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa all get outperformed by Aidan O’Connell;

And much more. But first …

The Pittsburgh Steelers Will Not Be Overlooked

The AFC Super Bowl chase is led by the Chiefs, Bengals and Bills, followed by the unpredictable, fascinating Jets, Ravens, Browns and Dolphins, plus the young-and-hungry Chargers and Jaguars. And, oh yeah, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maybe.

The Steelers are an afterthought in any Super Bowl discussion. Most observers agree that they will be in the playoff mix — Mike Tomlin is an outstanding coach, and the Steelers have not had a losing season since 2003. But few think the Steelers will be actual contenders; they’re led by second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, play in a brutal division and have a knack for “non-losing” seasons of the 9-6-1, 9-7-1 and 9-8 variety.

But after Saturday’s 27-15 victory over the Bills, it’s time to take notice of the Steelers. The starting offense needed just seven plays to score two touchdowns against the Bills’ first-team defense. The Steelers defense prevented Josh Allen from lighting up the sizzle reel, applied consistent pressure, shut down the Bills running game (O.K., no great feat) and blanked Buffalo’s starting offense for three series. Even the special teams got into the act, with Calvin Austin returning a punt 54 yards to set up the second Steelers touchdown.

The offensive line looked sturdy. Their defense looked like a Steelers defense is supposed to look. Receivers not named George Pickens made plays. Defenders not named T.J. Watt applied pressure (though Watt looked like Captain America fighting his way out of an elevator a few times). And when the backup-on-backup action began, the Steelers’ subs poured it on with three interceptions and a strip-sack to mount a 27–0 lead before the silly string came on for the fourth quarter.

Yes, it’s only preseason. But it was starters-versus-Super Bowl contenders for a quarter, and the result was a first-round knockout.

The Steelers’ performance on Saturday was less exhibition or practice game and more proof of concept. Yes, the offensive line is much better than it was two years ago. Yes, Pickett can do more than launch cross-your-fingers balls to Pickens. Yes, rookies like Joey Porter Jr. (interception) and Nate Herbig (strip sack) are ready to contribute. Yes, Tomlin’s coaching still matters, because the Steelers are better at blocking, filling gaps and minding their assignments in mid-August than some teams are in mid-November.

A Joey Porter Jr. (No. 24) interception was among one of many Steelers highlights this weekend. Justin Berl/Getty Images

Oddsmakers have set the Steelers’ win total at 8.5. They’re giving the Steelers a +135 moneyline (which equates to a 42.6% chance) to reach the playoffs. Oddsmakers price in the Steelers’ tough division and the presence of so many other AFC heavyweights, but they also price in public perception a bit.

The Steelers are neither an established 13-win team nor a shiny new “sleeper” darling. They didn’t pay their quarterback a zillion dollars this offseason, and Pickett doesn’t get the pulse racing like Justin Herbert or Trevor Lawrence. The Steelers aren’t a sexy pick to win their division (+450) or reach the Super Bowl (+3000, same as the freakin’ Broncos); they aren’t expected to do anything but hover just north of .500 yet again. But they have looked a heck of a lot better than an 8.5-win team this preseason.

And if you don’t think the preparation, intensity and depth the Steelers displayed in a meaningless game matters, then you have forgotten what Tomlin can do when he has some talent to work with.

Preseason Week 2: How Did The Starters Look?

We covered the Steelers’ starters in the last segment. But many other teams ran their first-string offense and defense (or some reasonable facsimile) through dress rehearsals this weekend, and the reviews are in:

Arizona Cardinals: Like Backups

Wait, those were the Cardinals’ starters? [checks depth chart] Yep. Alrighty then.

Colt McCoy did his best to make things respectable, but third-and-4 looked like third-and-24 for Arizona’s offense. The defense fared better against Chiefs’ first-string for two series, but Patrick Mahomes and company were just goofing off: lots of penalties, a dropped shovel pass by Travis Kelce. Once they got the wiggles out of their system, the Chiefs embarked on a 92-yard touchdown drive.

But you are not here to read about the Cardinals, are you?

Atlanta Falcons: Impressive-but-Sloppy

Arthur Smith’s motion-heavy offense looked ready to cause matchup headaches, Bijan Robinson was already trying out combo moves, and Desmond Ridder distributed the ball well against the Bengals’ starting defense. On the other side of the ball, the Falcons defense had little trouble stopping Cincinnati’s backups. But Ridder’s 106-yard (!) opening drive was marred by penalties and ended with a tipped interception, and two defensive holding penalties by Falcons starters kept a Trevor Siemian-led scoring drive alive.

It’s easy to envision the Falcons ironing out the penalty problems and stomping on the many Buccaneers, Panthers and AFC South rebuilding teams on their schedule.

Buffalo Bills: Frustrating

Welcome to Bills Pessimism Theater!

Do you like watching your starting defense fail to generate pass rush? Wanna see six first-quarter penalties, one of them negating Josh Allen’s best pass? Do you prefer your running game ineffectual or abandoned? How about both? Third-and-short failures? Allen super-scrambles that come to naught (and have no business taking place in mid-August)? That sinking feeling that this Super Bowl contender will buy another one-way ticket to Chumpville when it matters most?

Bills Pessimism Theater had something for everyone on Saturday night. Tickets are now on sale for the January performance.

Carolina Panthers: Unready

Bryce Young needed 25 yards of defensive penalties (including an iffy roughing-the-passer call) to manufacture a field-goal drive. The Panthers’ offensive line looks shaky. Their defense (admittedly) without Brian Burns, could not stop the Giants from matriculating easily down the field. It’s going to be a long rebuilding season for the Panthers.

Denver Broncos: (Slightly) Better Than Last Week

Just like last week, Russell Wilson skittered around the pocket, took wacky shovel-pass risks and looked uncomfortable with both his (bad) protection and what he saw downfield. But unlike last week, Wilson at least ran for some positive yardage.

Sean Payton took Wilson out after one series, despite suggesting earlier in the week that the starters would get a lot of work. A sign of displeasure? An effort to protect Wilson from injury? Both things can be true when Jarrett Stidham is your backup.

Green Bay Packers: Acceptable

Jordan Love threw a few tasty passes: the touchdown to Jayden Reed, a sideline raindrop to Romeo Doubs. He also made some poor decisions (throwing back toward the field on a rollout), let a snap whiz past his ear on what was more of a passed ball than a wild pitch, and displayed some scattershot placement on shorter throws.

Love’s preseason performance through two games would earn an A as a rookie. As a fourth-year pro, he deserves a C-plus at best.

The Packers’ run defense, a trouble spot last year, gave up one 23-yard gash but otherwise held its own. So everything is fine so long as expectations remain modest.

Houston Texans: Encouraging

After spending last week’s debut on the run from the Patriots’ pass rush, C.J. Stroud occasionally had time to throw on Saturday, and he displayed both a soft touch on intermediate routes and a sense of when to switch off his primary target.

Denzel Perryman intercepted Tua Tagovailoa on the first play of the game, while Will Anderson (playing with the second string, but whatever) did this:

There’s a long way to go, but the Texans look as game-ready in August as they have looked in mid-October for the last two years.

Kansas City Chiefs: No One Cares

Seriously.

Las Vegas Raiders: Physical

The Raiders’ offensive starters, like their Aidan O’Connell-led backups last week, lined up in an I-formation and pummeled the Rams defense. There may be some advantage to running the most primitive playbook possible in the preseason: The offense executes muscle-memory Pop Warner stuff and just tees off while the defense worries about making mistakes.

Jimmy Garoppolo looked like himself: no one tosses softball pitches to a diving receiver in the middle of the field quite like he does.

Miami Dolphins: Solid (Eventually)

Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception straight into a linebacker’s belly on the Dolphins’ first play. A high snap and sloppy work by the offensive line nearly led to a safety on their second play. Then everyone settled down so Tua could dink and dunk to tight end Durham Smythe and Tyreek Hill, whose defender (Desmond King) fled the stadium in fear of giving up a 200-yard touchdown when Hill ran a quick out-route.

The Dolphins’ starting defense stopped the Texans deep in Miami territory after the interception and didn’t make any glaring mistakes during a Texans field goal drive.

New England Patriots: Typical

Mac Jones led an 18-yard touchdown drive after a turnover. That’s what Jones and the Patriots offense do best. But Jones’ pocket clock is a sundial, and his top two receivers would need rocket boots to play for the Dolphins, so the next two New England drives ended in a sack and a strip sack, with some overthrows and a heroic Kendrick Bourne catch on a hit-as-Jones-threw wobbler mixed in.

Fortunately for the Patriots, their defense still looks capable of setting up plenty of 18-yard scoring opportunities.

New York Giants: Yummy

Daniel Jones connected with Darren Waller three times for 30 yards on a surgical touchdown drive against the Panthers’ starting defense. The Giants defense forced a three-and-out on its first series, but on its second had a little trouble getting off the field on third downs, resulting in a Panthers field-goal drive. Factor in solid efforts by free-agent linebacker Bobby Okereke and sixth-round rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins, and the Giants have a lot to be pleased with.

San Francisco 49ers: Smooooooooooth

Brock Purdy picked away at the Broncos defense with short passes to Deebo Samuel and company before being forced to run in the red zone; the 49ers settled for a field goal on the starting offense’s only drive.

San Francisco’s defense essentially ignored the Broncos’ offensive line, though they allowed Wilson to escape a little too easily. (The 49ers surely did not game plan for a mobile quarterback and possibly forgot that Wilson is mobile.)

Everything looked season-ready except the goal-to-go offense which, if you recall last season, is never all that spectacular.

Seattle Seahawks: Inconclusive

Geno Smith and some starters played in Saturday night’s 22–14 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but DK Metcalf, Bobby Wagner and many other starters did not. So the Seahawks’ 1.5th string faced Cowboys backups on both sides of the ball.

The Seahawks’ offense mounted two short drives, one ending in a field goal, but did not execute well on third downs. Their defense stopped the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys on its first series but could not get off the field on third down (and one fourth down) on the second.

The Seahawks kinda-sorta-maybe-good performance is a reminder that you can only draw so many (make that very few) firm conclusions from preseason football.

News ‘N’ Notes

A brief snapshot of what’s going on around the NFL besides preseason games:

Pete Carroll shows off his septuagenarian quarterback chops at Seahawks practice.

Are we sure that’s not Matt Ryan footage from the 2022 Colts?

Snoop Dogg, Roger Goodell and Will Ferrell respond to the Carroll footage.

Such language, Ferrell! Did Barbie teach you NOTHING? Maybe Snoop should replace you in the sequel as the CEO of Mattizzle.

Baker Mayfield files petition in a $12-million misappropriation case, with members of Mayfield’s family reportedly listed as defendants in the claim.

Mayfield is often more like the protagonist in a Netflix drama about NFL quarterbacks than an NFL quarterback.

Tyreek Hill says that he plays Madden before games to learn the strengths and weaknesses of the defenders he is about to face.

And here I am watching hours of preseason football like a chump.

Lamar Jackson finds plays on social media and suggests them to his coaches.

Don’t laugh: that’s how Jackson handled his contract negotiations, and look how that worked out for him.

Bill Belichick chewed out Mac Jones within earshot of reporters during practice last week.

Meanwhile, Bailey Zappe has been running around camp eating avocado ice cream and letting the air out of all the footballs.

Detroit Lions waive Denzel Mims one day after Dan Campbell tells reporters “ "he's in the room, wish I could give you more."

“Hey Denzel: coach wants you to wear this buckskin and antlers and run into that patch of woods. You may want to stay downwind from him. And bring your playbook.”

Aaron Rodgers to start next week’s Jets preseason finale.

It’s the most anticipated event of the preseason, except of course for the end of the preseason.

Preseason Week 2 Winners

Time for another countdown of players who saved their jobs, took the next step toward stardom or generally just stood out this weekend.

10. Mekhi Becton, Offensive Tackle, New York Jets

The oft-injured, much-maligned Becton, who removed himself from the Hall of Fame game two weeks ago because his surgically-repaired knee didn’t feel right, played 28 dominating snaps against Buccaneers’ backups in Saturday’s 13–6 loss.

Billy Turner is currently the Jets’ starting right tackle because he’s #AaronRodgersBFF, but Turner is a journeyman, while Becton has the tools to be Lane Johnson if healthy/focused/in-shape. The Jets also spent last week signaling displeasure at their offensive line. Becton needs to finally live up to his billing. If not: There’s nothing the Jets (and their new philosopher king) like more than an easy scapegoat.

9. Javonte Williams, Running Back, Denver Broncos

Williams’ stats don’t leap off the page — three carries for 12 yards, four catches for 18 yards and a dropped hot potato from Russell Wilson — but he appears most of the way back from his ACL tear, and he said after the game that he felt “good to go.” The way the rest of the Broncos’ offense looks, they’re going to rely an awful lot on Williams.

8. Andres Carlson, Kicker, Green Bay Packers

Carlson, the sixth-round rookie who missed two extra-point attempts in the preseason opener, converted all of his PATs and drilled a 58-yard field goal against the Patriots on Saturday.

The Packers sound committed to Carlson. General manager Brian Gutekunst stressed patience with kickers during the week, noting that longtime Mason Crosby sometimes struggled through slumps.

It’s also worth noting that the Packers are a rebuilding team with $57-million in dead cap money, so they can’t be all that choosy when it comes to kickers.

7. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge Rusher, New York Giants

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale criticized Thibodeaux’s practice habits in front of teammates last week, then spilled the tea to the press pool. Thibodeaux responded by publicly accepting the criticism, then sacking Bryce Young and applying non-stop pressure in two series against the Panthers on Friday night.

6. Skylar Thompson, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

Thompson rebounded from a two-interception, four-sack debacle in the preseason opener with 157 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Texans on Saturday. Thompson may or may not be battling Mike White for the backup job behind Tua Tagovailoa — the Dolphins aren’t saying much about a competition — but he needed a rebound performance after last week to prevent the Dolphins from scouring the waiver wire for another alternative.

5. Rashee Rice, Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs

Rice dropped his first pass from Patrick Mahomes on Saturday night. He caught his next eight passes, from Mahomes and others, for 96 yards, demonstrating impressive shiftiness on some short catch-and-run opportunities.

Someone must catch the 78 passes left behind by the departure of Juju Smith-Schuster. Rice, a second-round pick, was used as a deep threat at SMU but could see a lot of targets if Mahomes trusts him on short-to-intermediate routes.

4. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

London had a ho-hum rookie season in 2022; it was hard to shine as a deep threat when Marcus Mariota needed a windup just to heave the ball past the line of scrimmage. London clicked with Desmond Ridder late last season and caught two passes on Friday night, one an acrobatic sideline jump ball that demonstrated what he can do for a functional passing game.

3. John Cominsky, Defensive Lineman, Detroit Lions

Cominsky recorded a sack and knocked down a fourth down pass in the Lions’ 25–7 loss to the Jaguars on Saturday. A fourth-year veteran, he could be the key to Detroit’s new five-lineman defensive package: he and James Houston will be a handful to block as a power-and-speed package on the left side of a king-sized front.

2. Ronnie Hickman, Safety, Cleveland Browns

Hickman, an undrafted rookie from Ohio State, now has three preseason interceptions, against Marcus Mariota, Jacoby Brissett and Jake Fromm. Don’t laugh at those quarterbacks: two of them were starters for most of last year!

Hickman is the first defender with three preseason interceptions since Donovan Wilson of the Cowboys in 2019. The “modern” (since 2000) “record” (no one on earth cares) of four preseason interceptions is held by Josh Norman of the 2013 Panthers.

The Browns face the Chiefs next week. Watch out, Shane Buechele: Hickman is coming for you, and for preseason history!

1. Aidan O’Connell, Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

O’Connell, the Raiders’ fourth-round pick from Purdue, started in the preseason opener and went 15-of-18 for 141 yards and one touchdown. He played with the deep bench against the Rams on Saturday night and went 11-of-18 for 163 yards and one touchdown. O’Connell has a live arm, great accuracy and a nice touch, and he looks like he knows what he is doing.

O’Connell will probably start the season as the Raiders’ third-string quarterback, but backup Brian Hoyer is an honorary coach, and we all know how quickly things can go sideways for Jimmy Garoppolo. We’ll see O’Connell in a real game sometime this season.

Week 2 Preseason Losers

August football ain’t all sunshine and daffodils, buddy. Here are some not-so-great performances that stood out this weekend.

5. Marcus Mariota, Quarterback, Philadelphia Eagles

Mariota was either playing keepaway from his receivers or aiming for the guardian angels hovering 10 feet over their heads in Thursday’s 18–18 Eagles-Browns tie. Rookie Tanner McKee entered the game in the third quarter and looked far sharper than Mariota, except when he tried to escape the pocket with the acceleration and burst of a school bus on an incline.

Nick Sirianni reaffirmed that Mariota is Jalen Hurts’ backup, because NFL head coaches would rather have a “savvy” veteran who throws directly to free safeties as a backup than an inexperienced rookie, even one that gives off Nick Foles vibes.

4. Various Other Backup Quarterbacks

Matt Barkley, who is trying to hold off Brandon Allen as Josh Allen’s backup for the Bills, threw three interceptions and suffered a strip sack against the Steelers. P.J. Walker was so ineffective as the Bears’ starter on Saturday (1-of-4 for six yards, two sacks), that coach Matt Eberflus did not shoot down press conference suggestions that undrafted Tyson Bagent should begin the season as Justin Fields’ backup. And Malik Willis just isn’t happening for the Titans, folks: rushing for 91 yards is fun, but throwing for just 85 yards, with an interception, a fumble and three sacks against Vikings backups, is not a way to get Mike Vrabel to trust you.

3. Cody York, Kicker, Cleveland Browns

York missed field goals in Cleveland’s first two preseason games. He made three straight attempts against the Eagles — though his 37-yarder was a real wobbler — only to miss two straight kicks late in the game, getting a mulligan due to an Eagles penalty after the first miss.

The Browns are now probably performing the Kicker Dance Macabre: saying encouraging things about York publicly while privately scheduling workouts with anyone who played a few years of high school soccer.

2. Isaiah Simmons, Defensive Back, Arizona Cardinals

Simmons, a fourth-year safety/cornerback/linebacker/whatever, currently listed as the Cardinals’ nickelback, stayed in the game longer than his fellow starters on Saturday. That left Simmons on the field to both lose Rashee Rice in coverage on a deep out route and half-heartedly swipe at Chiefs backup quarterback Shane Buechele on a touchdown scramble.

Simmons is a former first-round pick, a longtime starter, one of the most recognizable names on the Cardinals defense, and a veteran the team is counting upon this year. It’s not a good sign that he kept showing up in the highlights of opposing rookies and backups.

1. NFL Network Viewers

National fans missed lots of important-ish and exciting-ish preseason action on Saturday because NFL Network committed to showing the Colts-Bears game at 7 p.m. Eastern time. The league’s flagship station gambled that it would get Justin Fields versus Anthony Richardson, but lost with P.J. Walker versus Gardner Minshew in a game that droned on and on and on while Jordan Love, Mac Jones, Russell Wilson, Brock Purdy and other quarterbacks and starting offenses likely to generate preseason interest were relegated to regional broadcasts and the glitchy/pricey NFL-Plus service.

NFL Network provided whiparound-type coverage in the past, and Saturday’s schedule (with games starting at half-hour intervals throughout the evening) was perfect for the “live look-in” approach. Why even have your own network if not to cater to extreme hardcore fans?

Then again, there’s nothing more extreme and hardcore than watching every single pass thrown by Gardner Minshew.

And Finally…

It looks like Isaiah Bolden is going to be O.K.

Bolden, a Patriots rookie defensive back, suffered a frightening injury when he collided with a teammate late in Saturday night’s preseason game against the Packers. Bolden was immobilized by medical staff, carted off the field and taken to the hospital.

Teammates and opponents knelt, held hands and prayed. The game was soon suspended. The football world held our breath, just as we did when Damar Hamlin suffered his January injury, just as many of us did just a few days ago when Eagles receiver Tyrie Cleveland was taken off the field in a stretcher after a similar collision.

By Sunday morning, Bolden was out of the hospital. The Patriots announced that he would travel home with the team. Some joint practices would be canceled: good riddance, after a week of fights and injuries at joint practices around the league. Earlier in the weekend, Cleveland was diagnosed with a concussion and a neck sprain: very serious but not catastrophic. The coast is clear to talk about touchdowns and position battles, again, for now.

Football is dangerous. Ambulances will drive onto high school football fields across America this autumn. We’ll set our beers down and watch television in hopeful silence as the stretcher is wheeled out many times in the months to come. And then we will wait, overnight and into the next morning, for news from the team that everything’s fine, knowing that might not be the news that we get.

Some folks no longer watch football because of its violence and danger. A few outright condemn the sport. The rest of us applaud increased safety measures, marvel at the speed and proficiency of team medical staffs, give young men like Hamlin standing ovations upon their returns and do our best to forget that our tailgate parties, fantasy drafts, three-team parlays, Sunday couch sessions and Monday morning columns are fueled by huge athletes slamming into each other as hard as possible, over and over again, for three hours per week, every week, over the course of four months.

The football world now stops, albeit briefly, for injuries like those suffered by Bolden and Cleveland because Hamlin changed the way we approach such near tragedies. It wasn’t always that way: The on-field death of wide receiver Chuck Hughes in 1971 merited only a few mentions in Howard Cosell’s Monday Night Football highlight montage. Even during Hamlin’s injury, discussions of when play might resume — and questions of how a canceled game might hurt a team’s precious playoff chances — crowded their way into a life-or-death situation.

Let’s never stop stopping when a player lies motionless on the field. Let’s keep being ready to suspend or cancel a game if the situation warrants. Let’s always remember that lives and livelihoods mean more than playoff tiebreakers. Let’s always keep this game — still a game, despite the money and nationwide obsession — in its proper perspective.

And let’s hope against hope that the news we wake up to after a player is carried off the field is always good.