NFL Owners Approve Josh Harris’ Washington Commanders Purchase

Harris to pay record price to buy the Commanders from Daniel Snyder

Matthew Gutierrez
Josh Harris, 58, could take control of the franchise by the start of training camp next week.Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

NFL owners unanimously approved the purchase of the NFL’s Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder on Thursday, clearing the way for the $6.05 billion sale to be final as soon as Friday. 

The deal breaks NFL franchise sale records, previously the $4.65 billion sale of the Denver Broncos to billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton last summer.

Josh Harris, 58, is a private equity investor who owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. His ownership group includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Harris signed a deal on May 12 with Snyder, who has owned the team since 1999.

Josh will be a great addition to the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well.

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months. I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community."

The agreement hit legal obstacles related to leaked emails in 2021, prompting the resignation of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Snyder had reportedly refused to indemnify the league and owners against liability related to the Gruden incident, but lawyers for Snyder and the NFL came to an agreement last week. 

Meanwhile, the Commanders and Snyder are being investigated by the NFL for the second time. The first investigation, concluded in 2021, and found the team responsible for fostering a workplace culture of widespread sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation throughout Snyder’s ownership. The NFL fined the franchise $10 million.

The latest investigation centers on alleged financial improprieties, such as the misuse of loans. The Washington Post reported that the results of the investigation could be public soon after the sale is final. 

On Monday, the NFL Finance Committee unofficially approved the franchise’s sale to Harris, according to The Washington Post. Harris’ group will take control of the Commanders by the start of training camp next week. 

Editor’s note: Josh Harris is an investor in The Messenger.

