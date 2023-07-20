NFL Made $12 Billion in National Revenue Last Season

Each of the NFL's 32 teams received $374.4 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to Sports Business Journal, adding up to league-wide national revenue of $11.98 billion. That figure comes from the annual financial report of the Green Bay Packers, the league's only publicly held team.

The national revenue, derived primarily from league-wide media deals and sponsorships, is up 7.8 percent over 2021-22, when the NFL distributed approximately $347.3 million to each team, $11.1 billion total.

Revenues for each individual team differ due to varying local sponsorship deals, and the fact that teams host a different number of home games every year. For instance, according to their financial report, the Packers posted $68.8 million in operational profit last season, down from $77.7 million in 2021-22, due in part to the fact that they played one of their home games in London. And with the regular-season schedule expanding to 17 games before the 2021 season, regardless of the international schedule some teams will play nine home games while others play eight.

In the 2022-23 fiscal year, ending in March, NFL franchises also split the $790 million settlement with the city of St. Louis over the Rams' relocation.