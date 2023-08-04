Former NFL QB and Heisman Winner Johnny Manziel Reveals 2016 Suicide Attempt

After the 2012 college football season, then-Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel seemed to have it all, becoming the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy. Two years later, he was taken in the first round of the NFL draft (22nd overall) by the Cleveland Browns.

Nicknamed Johnny Football, Manziel was never able to live up to the hype on the field. Off the field, as revealed in Netflix’s new documentary, Untold: Johnny Football, Manziel struggled with drug abuse and mental health issues, ultimately attempting to die by suicide in 2016 after the Browns had cut him.

The Athletic revealed jarring details from the documentary, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 8.

Manziel admits to using OxyContin and cocaine daily after the 2015 season, his final in the NFL. In February 2016, Manziel’s father, Paul, told The Dallas Morning News that he didn’t think his son would see his next birthday if he didn’t get help.

That March, the Browns cut Manziel, who now says he was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder and attempted to die by suicide in the ensuing months after his NFL career ended. He says he purchased a gun with the intent to kill himself after going on what he called a “$5 million bender.”

When he attempted to die by suicide, he pulled the trigger but the gun malfunctioned.

“Still to this day, don’t know what happened. But the gun just clicked on me,” he says, according to The Athletic.

Prior to his father’s dire warning, Manziel had been charged with misdemeanor assault in January 2016 for allegedly threatening and hitting his girlfriend. That charge was later dismissed following an agreement that Manziel’s lawyers made with officials.

Looking back at how his career and life unraveled, Manziel admits to seeing patterns of self-sabotage. He twice refused to go to rehab, and he says his $5 million bender was a way to rationalize his attempt to die by suicide.

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” Manziel says in the documentary, according to The Athletic. “I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

After his suicide attempt, Manziel, who was living in Los Angeles, returned home to live with family in Texas.

“It’s been a long, long road, and I don’t know if it’s been great or it’s been bad. That’s kind of still up for debate,” Manziel’s father says in the documentary, according to The Athletic. “But we’re blessed. And he’s still with us. And we can mend all the fences still. I think Johnny’s got a lot better days coming than what he’s had.”