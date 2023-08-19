NFL Free Agent Defensive End Robert Quinn Arrested on Hit-And-Run and Assault Charges

NFL free agent Robert Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler, was arrested on Friday in Summerville, S.C. and charged with third-degree assault and battery and hit-and-run with property damage, according to Dorchester County public records.

Records show that Quinn, 33, was charged at Summerville Municipal Court with one count of third degree assault and battery, one count of hit-and-run with property damage, one count for striking fixtures on or adjacent to a highway and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle. He was granted bond by a judge.

Quinn was born in Ladson, South Carolina, which is less than 10 minutes by car from Summerville, and attended Fort Dorchester High School.

Per Blair Sabol and Kevin Bilodeau of WCSC-TV, local policy say on Tuesday, Quinn allegedly hit four cars, a gate and a light post, then was involved in an incident involving resident Lisa Ball. The station reported that, according to police reports, Quinn hit two vehicles in Ball's driveway, exited his car, offered to buy her a beer and struck her. WCSC-TV reported that Quinn turned himself in to Summerville police on Friday.

Quinn was drafted 14th by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Rams (including two after the franchise's return to Los Angeles), and has also suited up for the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. He has accumulated 102 career sacks, 369 tackles and 109 tackles for loss in 12 NFL seasons.

In July 2012, during his tenure with the Rams, Quinn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated by the Florissant Municipal Court in Florissant, Missouri.