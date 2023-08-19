NFL Free Agent Defensive End Robert Quinn Arrested on Hit-And-Run and Assault Charges - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

NFL Free Agent Defensive End Robert Quinn Arrested on Hit-And-Run and Assault Charges

The 3-time Pro Bowler turned himself in on Friday, according to local station WCSC-TV

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Quinn faces seven counts stemming from an incident in Summerville, South Carolina, on Tuesday.Steph Chambers/Getty Images

NFL free agent Robert Quinn, a three-time Pro Bowler, was arrested on Friday in Summerville, S.C. and charged with third-degree assault and battery and hit-and-run with property damage, according to Dorchester County public records.

Records show that Quinn, 33, was charged at Summerville Municipal Court with one count of third degree assault and battery, one count of hit-and-run with property damage, one count for striking fixtures on or adjacent to a highway and four counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle. He was granted bond by a judge.

Quinn was born in Ladson, South Carolina, which is less than 10 minutes by car from Summerville, and attended Fort Dorchester High School.

Per Blair Sabol and Kevin Bilodeau of WCSC-TV, local policy say on Tuesday, Quinn allegedly hit four cars, a gate and a light post, then was involved in an incident involving resident Lisa Ball. The station reported that, according to police reports, Quinn hit two vehicles in Ball's driveway, exited his car, offered to buy her a beer and struck her. WCSC-TV reported that Quinn turned himself in to Summerville police on Friday.

Quinn was drafted 14th by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent seven seasons with the Rams (including two after the franchise's return to Los Angeles), and has also suited up for the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. He has accumulated 102 career sacks, 369 tackles and 109 tackles for loss in 12 NFL seasons.

In July 2012, during his tenure with the Rams, Quinn was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated by the Florissant Municipal Court in Florissant, Missouri.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.