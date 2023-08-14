Dalvin Cook Reaches One-Year Deal With the New York Jets for up to $8.6M - The Messenger
Dalvin Cook Reaches One-Year Deal With the New York Jets for up to $8.6M

The four-time Pro Bowler has produced four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons

Matthew Gutierrez
Cook, a second round pick in 2017, played six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook and the New York Jets have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million, according to multiple reports, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers a star running back in his backfield.

Cook, 28, was a second-round pick in 2017 by the Vikings. He played in Minnesota for six seasons before being released by the Vikings in June. Cook is coming off of four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. The Jets haven't had a 1,000-yard rusher since Chris Ivory in 2015.

New York has the league's longest playoff drought at 12 seasons.

