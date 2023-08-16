NFL Best Bets: Predicting 2023’s Season Award Winners

The 2023 NFL regular season is less than a month away, making it a good time to take a look at the season awards from a betting perspective. You shouldn’t bet heavily since with awards bets the money is tied up for several months, and injuries play a big factor. It’s fine to sprinkle some money for a potential big return if you feel good about an award.

Make sure to look at different books to find the best values — the odds can vary in a big way from book to book. Here are my thoughts on the awards market, and my picks based on value for the current odds.

NFL MVP

The MVP award tends to go to quarterbacks; over the last 14 years, Adrian Peterson (2012) is the only non-quarterback to win. Patrick Mahomes won the award last season for the second time and is the favorite on most books, followed by Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts.

My pick: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (+1600 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Mahomes and Burrow are the safe picks, but I’ll go with Jackson, who won the award in 2019 before injuries limited him to 12 games in each of the last two seasons. The change in offensive coordinator is big for Jackson. Under Greg Roman, the Ravens were bottom-10 in passing yards per game. Under new OC Todd Monken, the Ravens will pass more often and more aggressively, as well as increase the pace. Jackson has never had great receivers and this will be the best group he’s played with: 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr., and first-round pick Rashod Bateman. He has a great rapport with tight end Mark Andrews. Jackson has rushed for at least 695 yards in all five of his NFL seasons and averages 6.1 yards per carry in his career; the floor is high for his rushing.

Sleeper pick: Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (+2200 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

At one point last season, Tagovailoa was second in the MVP odds; he thrived in his first year under Mike McDaniel. A recent history of concussions is a concern since one bad hit could end his season. Tagovailoa had the fourth-highest passing grade last season according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), behind only Burrow, Mahomes and Josh Allen. In the 12 games where he played the majority of the snaps last season, the Dolphins averaged 26.4 points per game.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

While quarterbacks usually win the MVP, only two quarterbacks have won Offensive Player of the Year over the last seven years. Three of the last four OPOY winners were wide receivers. Ja’Marr Chase is the favorite, followed by Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Tyreek Hill, and Lamar Jackson.

My pick: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins (+2000 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hill had a great 2022 and could have won this award if Tua Tagovailoa didn’t get hurt. What’s scary is Hill said he wasn’t well-versed in the offense; the Dolphins' wide receiver said he was relying on his athleticism to make plays. He certainly did. Despite leaving Patrick Mahomes, Hill had his best statistical season in ’22. He caught 119 of 170 targets for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. He averaged 100.6 yards per game. Hill will be heavily targeted, and if he can score double-digit touchdowns, he can win the award.

Sleeper pick: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (+3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Kupp was on an insane pace before his season ended due to injury. In nine games, the wide receiver had 75 receptions for 812 yards with six touchdowns, as well as nine carries for 52 yards with a score. The 17-game pace was: 142 receptions, 1,534 yards, 11 touchdowns. Kupp is going to be peppered with targets considering he has little competition. Detractors will say the Rams are bad, but they were bad last season and Kupp was on pace to win the award. Add in the great price and it’s worth a sprinkle.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Micah Parsons is the favorite followed by Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Nick Bosa and Sauce Gardner. Eight of the last 10 winners had at least 11 sacks.

My pick: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (+600 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Parsons was second in the voting last season for the second consecutive year, finishing behind Bosa. Parsons tied Bosa for pressures last season, but Parsons had 13.5 sacks compared to 18.5 for Bosa. Parsons can do it all and plays for a top defense. He rotated between linebacker and edge rusher the last two seasons and is expected to be mostly at edge this season, meaning more opportunities for sacks. It’s not fun taking a favorite, but Parsons has a great shot to win.

Sleeper: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions (+3000 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Hutchinson had 9.5 sacks as a rookie in 2022. The second overall pick last season lived up to expectations and the Lions have a legitimate shot to win the NFC North. The Lions bolstered the cornerback position and any improvement will help Hutchinson get more sacks. If they can have success, and the defensive end takes another step in his second year, Hutchinson can win the award.

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Position isn’t as important for this award compared to the others. The last two winners were wide receivers, quarterbacks won the two prior years and running backs the two years before. Each of the last five winners were selected in the draft’s Top 10. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is the favorite this year, followed by Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Jahmyr Gibbs.

My pick: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (+900 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Robinson is the easy pick for most, and the safest, but he’s favored in the +250 to +300 range. I’ll go a little off the board with Richardson. He has already been named the starter for Week 1. The Colts took him with the fourth overall pick and he’s a great athlete. While accuracy isn’t a strength, Richardson is a great runner. Shane Steichen, the first-year Colts head coach, helped develop Jalen Hurts, and Richardson is a better athlete. The Jaguars are the favorite in the AFC South, but if the Colts can compete for the title, it will come down to Richardson having a good season. There’s no doubt Richardson will pile up rushing yards and if he’s average as a passer; he can win the award.

Sleeper: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (+3000 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

I am a big believer in the Ravens offense taking a leap this season, and Flowers will be a big part of it. He has already impressed in camp, and considering Rashod Bateman’s injury history and Odell Beckham Jr. coming off a second torn ACL, Flowers should emerge as the top receiver in an offense that will pass more. The first-round pick will have a great season and wide receivers have won the award each of the last two seasons.

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Will Anderson is the favorite, followed by Jalen Carter, Christian Gonzalez, Tyree Wilson and Devon Witherspoon. Five of the last 10 winners were defensive linemen and three cornerbacks have won in that span, including Sauce Gardner last season.

My pick: Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles (+700 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Carter was considered by many to be the top prospect in the draft and fell to the Eagles at pick nine due to his involvement in a fatal car crash that killed one of his teammates. The last four winners of the award have all been drafted in the Top 15. Carter will play on one of the best teams in the NFC — if the Eagles play from ahead like they did often last season, it will help Carter get sacks.

Sleeper: Emmanuel Forbes, Washington Commanders (+2000 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

A cornerback won last season and Forbes is a ballhawk. He had 16 interceptions and six pick-sixes in his three-year career at Mississippi State.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Three of the last five winners have been first-year head coaches. Winners of the award tend to lead a team that outperforms expectations. For example, the Giants were expected to be a bad team last season and Brian Daboll won nine games and a playoff game. Dan Campbell is the slight favorite followed by Sean Payton, Matt Eberflus, Arthur Smith and Matt LaFleur.

My pick: Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers (+1800 on BetMGM Sportsbook)

This is an award with several great candidates. While I do like Broncos coach Sean Payton and he fits the mold, he’s one of the favorites. Falcons coach Arthur Smith and Jets coach Robert Saleh are also of interest. The Packers aren’t expected to be good with the departure of Aaron Rodgers, but there is talent on this team and if Jordan Love succeeds, the Packers can win a wide open NFC North division. Love got to learn under the tutelage of Rodgers, has a good offensive line, good skill players and a solid defense. LaFleur has a career record of 47-19, and if he has success without Rodgers, he can win this award.

Sleeper: Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts (+2500 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steichen is a first-year coach taking over a horrible Colts team that had four wins last season. While the Jaguars are the favorites in the division, it’s not a strong one with the Texans and Titans. While it’s unlikely the Colts win the division, if they do Steichen is a strong bet to get this award. Even if they don’t and he gets them to nine wins and a playoff berth with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, he’s in the mix. The Colts have one of the easiest schedules in football.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

This is the award I least like to wager on. The last five have been won by a quarterback. Eight of the last nine winners missed at least five games in the previous season — the one who didn’t was Geno Smith last season. Bills safety Damar Hamlin is the heavy favorite followed by Tua Tagovailoa at +2000, Russell Wilson, Breece Hall and John Metchie III.

My pick: Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills (-285 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

I wouldn’t bet this award, but if I had to pick a winner it would be Hamlin. He received CPR on the field after collapsing on the field and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Considering how severe it looked, for him to even play is a huge accomplishment and the reason he’s a massive favorite.

Sleeper: John Metchie III, Houston Texans (+2800 DraftKings Sportsbook)

After being drafted by the Texans in 2022, Metchie was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia and sat out last season. He is ready to play and is another good story if he plays well.