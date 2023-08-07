Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to Leave - The Messenger
Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to Leave

The Brazilian star has asked out after six years

Javon Edmonds
Neymar has informed Paris Saint-Germain he would like to leave the club.Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has informed the team he wants to leave, according to Sky Sports.

The 31-year old has three years left on a contract that pays him 20 million pounds per year, but he reportedly would like to return to FC Barcelona, where he played from 2013-2017.

Multiple teams, including Chelsea of the English Premier League, have expressed interest to PSG in acquiring Neymar since January.

Neymar has been with PSG since 2017, helping the team win three Ligue 1 championships and reaching its first ever Champions League final in 2020.

