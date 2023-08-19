New York Yankees Skid Continues After Manager Aaron Boone Touts ‘Turnaround’

The New York Yankees continue to slide in last place.

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, a Cy Young candidate, gave up a grand slam to Luis Urías — who became the first MLB player to hit grand slams in consecutive plate appearances since 2009 — as the Yankees fell 8-1 on Saturday afternoon in the Bronx. It's their seventh straight loss as they remain in dead last in the American League East, 15 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles at 60-63.

The Yankees haven't been this bad this late in the season in a quarter-century, prompting manager Aaron Boone to call a team meeting Friday night. It didn't help the next day in the rout.

“I talked with the team last night,” Boone told reporters before Saturday's matinee. “But try and keep consistent in what we do and how we prepare, and look forward to [Saturday] being the day you start turning things around. That’s how you got to kind of look at it.”

Aaron Judge, the superstar slugger, returned July 28 from a toe injury, but the Yankees are just 6-15 since. They managed only two hits on Saturday, one of which was a Judge home run.

“I mean, [players are] definitely wearing it," Boone said of the extended struggles. "Not fun going through this, right? But I feel like we’re ok. And I do feel like the turnaround is coming.”

The last time the Yankees were below .500 this late, it was 1995. The Yankees finished that season on a 23-6 run to earn a wild-card playoff berth. Then they won four World Series titles in the next five years.

“We have 40 games left and there’s not just occasional, there’s a lot of examples — a lot of recent examples even — of teams turning it around,” Boone said Saturday. “Now, I also recognize we haven’t put ourselves in any kind of position or certainly given anyone a thought like why we would get back into it. But neither had those teams when they made their runs or when they got going.

“So the reality is we still have a chance."