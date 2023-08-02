New York Yankees Invite 10-Year-Old Girl Who Hit Politician With Water Balloon to Join Him at Game

First, she went viral for hitting Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman with a water balloon at a Fourth of July parade. Then she got invited to join him at Tuesday's New York Yankees game.

It has been quite the month for 10-year-old Alexa Cardona.

Cardona, a rising fifth grader from Franklin Square, N.Y., first made headlines for nailing Blakeman — who was walking in the parade — in the head with a water balloon from roughly 100 feet away.

Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader said Cardona's throw was "very impressive." Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

The politician took the incident in stride, sharing a video to his Twitter account about a week later. He also included a subtle dig at New York's two struggling baseball teams.

The fanfare did not end there for Cardona. The Yankees invited her to Tuesday's game, a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

There, Cardona received praise from Yankees players and coaches, and reunited with Blakeman. Outfielder Harrison Bader, shortstop Anthony Volpe and recently-hired hitting coach Sean Casey were among those to praise Cardona's throwing skills.

"We could use you," Casey said, per Fox News Digital. "That's so good."

Cardona has played softball for two years, so her throwing abilities have a logical explanation. But her velocity and accuracy, with a less controllable water balloon, no less, was still highly impressive.

"I didn’t think it was going to blow up the way it did," Cardona said. "I was definitely aiming for him — not totally aiming for his head, but definitely aiming for him."