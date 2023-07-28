New York Yankees Activate Slugger Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have activated Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP who hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 at Dodger Stadium. Judge is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Yankees begin a three-game series against the AL East’s first-place Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

To make room on its roster for Judge, New York optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees have struggled without Judge, 31, who was hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs through 49 games. He rejoins the last-place Yankees as they try to make a playoff push toward a wild-card berth over the season’s final two months.