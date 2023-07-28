New York Yankees Activate Slugger Aaron Judge - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New York Yankees Activate Slugger Aaron Judge

Judge is expected to play tonight when the Yankees begin a three-game series against the AL East’s first-place Baltimore Orioles

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Judge, 31, is a five-time All-Star. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have activated Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP who hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 at Dodger Stadium. Judge is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Yankees begin a three-game series against the AL East’s first-place Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

To make room on its roster for Judge, New York optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees have struggled without Judge, 31, who was hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs through 49 games. He rejoins the last-place Yankees as they try to make a playoff push toward a wild-card berth over the season’s final two months.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.