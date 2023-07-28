New York Yankees Activate Slugger Aaron Judge

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
The New York Yankees have activated Aaron Judge, the reigning American League MVP who hasn’t played since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3 at Dodger Stadium. Judge is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Yankees begin a three-game series against the AL East’s first-place Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
To make room on its roster for Judge, New York optioned infielder Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
The Yankees have struggled without Judge, 31, who was hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs through 49 games. He rejoins the last-place Yankees as they try to make a playoff push toward a wild-card berth over the season’s final two months.
Read More
- Yankees Slugger Aaron Judge ‘Getting Close’ to Return
- Aaron Judge’s Return Can’t Come Soon Enough for the Yankees
- Volatile Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Suspended, Fined for Blowing Up at Umpires
- Tampa Bay Rays’ Shane McClanahan, New York Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Placed on IL
- Meet the New York Yankees’ Ambidextrous Prospect Anthony Seigler
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports