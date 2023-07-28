New York Mets Trade Top Reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins - The Messenger
New York Mets Trade Top Reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins

New York will receive two minor leaguers in return for their closer

Matthew Gutierrez
Robertson, 38, became the Mets’ top ninth-inning option after star closer Edwin Diaz suffered a knee injury in March. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In what might be the first of several trade deadline moves, the New York Mets have traded David Robertson, one of their top relief options, to the Miami Marlins. The Mets — who have the highest payroll in baseball history — are getting two minor league position players, infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez, in return.

Robertson, 38, signed a one-year, $10 million contract and became a bright spot in an otherwise shaky bullpen, with a 2.05 ERA over 44 innings, striking out 48 and saving 14 games. After star closer Edwin Diaz suffered a knee injury during a World Baseball Class celebration in March, Robertson inherited the ninth-inning role.

He joins a Marlins club that sits a half-game back of the final National League East wild-card spot at 55-48.

"I figured I would be moved, I just didn't know where," Robertson told reporters Thursday night. "Just really didn't have an idea of where, so it's kind of a shock, but it's part of this game."

The Mets enter the weekend 48-54 and in fourth place in the National League East. Vargas was the Marlins' No. 18 prospect and Hernandez checks is No. 21. Now, Vargas is the Mets' No. 6 prospect and Hernandez No. 17, according to MLB.

Asked if the Robertson trade is the first of more deals to come for the Mets, general manager Billy Eppler said the team is "listening to where clubs are when they call us."

"If that economic equation points to us making the deal that's best for the organization, then we're gonna have to really consider it," Eppler said.

With 60 games remaining, outfielder Tommy Pham could move next before the Tuesday trade deadline. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer are possibilities, though not likely ones.

