New York Mets Trade Outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New York Mets Trade Outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks

In return, the Mets get shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Pham, 35, is hitting .268 with 10 home runs this season in New York. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets continue to unload at the trade deadline, trading veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks for shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, per multiple reports. SNY's Andy Martino was first to report the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Pham, 35, has primarily played left field this season for the Mets, hitting .268 with 10 home runs in 231 at-bats. A veteran outfielder, Pham has rebounded from a rough April to be one of the Mets more consistent hitters over the past three months.

It's the latest move for the Mets, who have dealt Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Robertson (among others) as they focus on the future. New York’s trade deadline moves reveal that the club is rebuilding for 2025 or 2026.

Read More

The Mets, who began 2023 with the highest payroll in the MLB history at $353 million, are 50-55 in fourth place in the NL East.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.