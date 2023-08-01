New York Mets Trade Outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks

The New York Mets continue to unload at the trade deadline, trading veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to the Arizona Diamondbacks for shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez, per multiple reports. SNY's Andy Martino was first to report the news on Tuesday afternoon.
Pham, 35, has primarily played left field this season for the Mets, hitting .268 with 10 home runs in 231 at-bats. A veteran outfielder, Pham has rebounded from a rough April to be one of the Mets more consistent hitters over the past three months.
It's the latest move for the Mets, who have dealt Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and David Robertson (among others) as they focus on the future. New York’s trade deadline moves reveal that the club is rebuilding for 2025 or 2026.
The Mets, who began 2023 with the highest payroll in the MLB history at $353 million, are 50-55 in fourth place in the NL East.
