New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in Stadium - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in Stadium

One day after Ohtani broke a video screen panel on a foul ball, the Mets’ video board featured a polite message asking the MLB superstar not to break anything else

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

In the final game of a three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets on Sunday, the Mets posted a request on the scoreboard mid-game: “Please don’t break anything else, Shohei.”

The message for superstar Shohei Ohtani was displayed on a not-yet-damaged big screen at Citi Field, one day after he sent a blast near the right-field foul pole that broke a video screen panel.

The ball was foul, but literally knocked the lights out of that Coors ad. Ohtani waved his hands apologetically and appeared to say “my bad” in response.

Soon after, the board had a message for Ohtani: “We’re sending you the bill for that, Shohei.”

Ohtani tore his ulnar collateral ligament Wednesday in the first game of a double header against the Cincinnati Reds, but has continued to play as a designated hitter for the Angels even while he is sidelined as a pitcher. In the four games since the injury, Ohtani has gotten four hits, four runs and one RBI. He had no hits on Sunday as the Mets won, 3-2.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.