New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in Stadium

In the final game of a three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets on Sunday, the Mets posted a request on the scoreboard mid-game: “Please don’t break anything else, Shohei.”

The message for superstar Shohei Ohtani was displayed on a not-yet-damaged big screen at Citi Field, one day after he sent a blast near the right-field foul pole that broke a video screen panel.

The ball was foul, but literally knocked the lights out of that Coors ad. Ohtani waved his hands apologetically and appeared to say “my bad” in response.

Soon after, the board had a message for Ohtani: “We’re sending you the bill for that, Shohei.”

Ohtani tore his ulnar collateral ligament Wednesday in the first game of a double header against the Cincinnati Reds, but has continued to play as a designated hitter for the Angels even while he is sidelined as a pitcher. In the four games since the injury, Ohtani has gotten four hits, four runs and one RBI. He had no hits on Sunday as the Mets won, 3-2.