New York Mets Kindly Ask Shohei Ohtani to Not Break Anything Else in Stadium
One day after Ohtani broke a video screen panel on a foul ball, the Mets’ video board featured a polite message asking the MLB superstar not to break anything else
In the final game of a three-game series between the Los Angeles Angels and the New York Mets on Sunday, the Mets posted a request on the scoreboard mid-game: “Please don’t break anything else, Shohei.”
The message for superstar Shohei Ohtani was displayed on a not-yet-damaged big screen at Citi Field, one day after he sent a blast near the right-field foul pole that broke a video screen panel.
The ball was foul, but literally knocked the lights out of that Coors ad. Ohtani waved his hands apologetically and appeared to say “my bad” in response.
Soon after, the board had a message for Ohtani: “We’re sending you the bill for that, Shohei.”
Ohtani tore his ulnar collateral ligament Wednesday in the first game of a double header against the Cincinnati Reds, but has continued to play as a designated hitter for the Angels even while he is sidelined as a pitcher. In the four games since the injury, Ohtani has gotten four hits, four runs and one RBI. He had no hits on Sunday as the Mets won, 3-2.
- Why the Angels Should (And Probably Will) Trade Shohei Ohtani
- Where Could Shohei Ohtani Land at the Trade Deadline?
- Shohei Ohtani Breaks Ken Griffey Jr.’s 25-Year-Old Record
- Shohei Ohtani Breaks Another Babe Ruth Record After Latest Home Run
- Ronald Acuña, Shohei Ohtani Lead MLB in Jersey Sales at Midseason
- Best Bets in Sports: Teoscar Hernandez To Stay Red Hot With First-Place MarinersSports
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Embattled Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews