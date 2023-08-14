Breanna Stewart Records Third 40-Point Game, Setting WNBA Record

New York Liberty guard Breanna Stewart recorded her third 40-point game of the season on Sunday, a new WNBA record.
Stewart accomplished the feat in the Liberty's 100-89 win over the Indiana Fever Indiana, recording 42 points. She also scored 43 points in a win over the Phoenix Mercury on July 5 and 45 points over Indiana on May 21.
Stewart becomes the first WNBA player to score three 40-point games in one season. She is also the third player to score three or more 40-point games in her career, along with Diana Taurasi (four) and Maya Moore (three).
With the win, the Liberty — founded in 1997 as one of the WNBA's original teams — also set a franchise record for most wins in a season (24).
Stewart, who signed with the Liberty as a free agent in February, has had a stellar season, averaging 23.3 points (second in the WNBA) and 9.2 rebounds (fourth in the WNBA) per game. She leads the WNBA in cumulative season points with 741.
Stewart's previous career best was 21.8 points per game in the 2018 season and 9.6 rebounds per game in the 2021 season, both played with the Seattle Storm. In the 2018 season, Stewart led the Storm to a WNBA championship, and was named Finals MVP; she did the same in 2020, during the abbreviated "Wubble" season.
The Liberty clinched its spot in the playoffs last Thursday with a win over the Atlanta Dream. New York sits at the top of the Eastern Conference, and second in the WNBA standings behind the dominant Las Vegas Aces.
The Liberty play the Aces again Tuesday night in the Commissioners Cup Championship game, the culmination of a mid-season WNBA tournament.
