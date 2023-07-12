New York Jets to Be Featured on ‘Hard Knocks’

This season of “Hard Knocks” will feature the New York Jets, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. The long-running HBO series, which follows an NFL team during training camp, will spotlight a Jets team that acquired four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers in April.

The 39-year-old Rodgers had played with the Packers for his entire 18-year career; the quarterback and team parted ways after a disappointing 2022 season in which Green Bay missed the playoffs. Rodgers has long been celebrated as one of the NFL's superstars, but in 2021 he came under criticism for misleading statements he'd made about his COVID-19 vaccination status. Before missing a game due to being unvaccinated, he had publicly stated that he was "immunized." Separately, in the past year, Rodgers has been outspoken about his use of psychedelics.

Last season, the Jets went 7-10, finishing last in the AFC East. Zach Wilson, the team's second overall pick in the 2021 draft, was benched multiple times after poor performances. The Rodgers-Wilson dynamic will likely be a feature of the show, as Rodgers’ arrival pushes Wilson down on the depth chart.

The Jets were last featured on “Hard Knocks” in 2010. That season, they went 11-5, finishing second in the AFC East and making it to the AFC championship game, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets have not made the playoffs since. Rex Ryan, then the Jets' outspoken head coach, was the star of that year's series.

“Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001, focuses on the personal and professional lives of players, particularly rookies and undrafted players who make for compelling stories as they fight for spots on the roster.

Due to the sometimes-invasive nature of a behind-the-scenes show, the NFL often has trouble finding teams to participate; the league appoints a team if no franchise volunteers. NFL owners passed rules in 2013 clarifying that teams were exempt from the show if they had a new head coach, made the playoffs in one of the past two seasons or participated in “Hard Knocks” in any of the previous 10 seasons. All other teams are eligible.

This year, based on that criteria, the Jets, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders were the only teams eligible. According to ESPN, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said last month that his team did not want to be featured. “I haven’t gotten word or anything like that,” Saleh said. “I know there’s several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building, but we’re just not one of them.”

Filming for the show begins July 19 when rookies and veterans report to Jets’ training camp.