New York Jets Reveal Throwback ‘Legacy White’ Uniforms

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will wear throwback ‘Legacy White’ uniforms twice this season, the team said Monday. The uniforms are reminiscent of those worn by the team from 1979-89.
The Jets will wear the throwbacks Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 and Week 4 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1. The jersey features double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants. It’s inspired by the “New York Sack Exchange,” the defensive line foursome of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam from the 1980s. That team made the 1983 AFC Championship game.
- Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings Reveal Throwback Uniforms
- Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks Reveal Alternate Uniforms
- Matthew Broderick Admits His Career Legacy Will Always Be ‘Ferris Bueller’
- Abigail Disney Arrested in New York While Protesting Use of Private Jets
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets Agree on Contract Extension
Perhaps the throwbacks will inspire the Jets to play more like they did in the 1980s, when the franchise made the playoffs in 1981, 1982, 1985 and 1986. The Jets are searching for their first playoff appearance since 2010 and first winning season since 2015.
Rodgers, the four-time MVP, will make his Jets debut at MetLife Stadium while sporting the “Legacy White” throwbacks.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Baltimore Orioles Announcer Kevin Brown Suspended Indefinitely Due to Comments on Franchise’s Struggles Against Tampa Bay RaysSports
- MLB Hands Down Suspensions After Tim Anderson and José Ramírez Threw HandsSports
- WWE’s Bianca Belair Teases Details of Upcoming Hulu Reality Series: ‘It’s Showing How We Balance It All’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Neymar Informs PSG He Wants to LeaveSports
- Georgia Atop Preseason Coaches Poll for First Time in 15 YearsSports
- Somali Runner Mocked as ‘World’s Slowest Sprinter’ Says She Volunteered to Race After No One Else Stepped UpNews
- Houston Texans Minority Owner Facing Rape ChargeSports
- Women’s World Cup: Netherlands and Australia Advance to Quarterfinals, While England Squeaks PastSports
- Jake Paul Calls Conor McGregor a ‘Salty Drug Addict’ Amid Social Media Feud Following Nate Diaz FightEntertainment
- Justin Thomas Misses FedEx Cup Playoffs, Ryder Cup Wait BeginsSports
- Fantasy Football Sleepers: 11 Players to Target Late in DraftsSports