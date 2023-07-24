New York Jets Reveal Throwback ‘Legacy White’ Uniforms

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will wear throwback ‘Legacy White’ uniforms twice this season, the team said Monday. The uniforms are reminiscent of those worn by the team from 1979-89.

The Jets will wear the throwbacks Week 1 vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 and Week 4 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 1. The jersey features double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants. It’s inspired by the “New York Sack Exchange,” the defensive line foursome of Mark Gastineau, Joe Klecko, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam from the 1980s. That team made the 1983 AFC Championship game.

Perhaps the throwbacks will inspire the Jets to play more like they did in the 1980s, when the franchise made the playoffs in 1981, 1982, 1985 and 1986. The Jets are searching for their first playoff appearance since 2010 and first winning season since 2015.

Rodgers, the four-time MVP, will make his Jets debut at MetLife Stadium while sporting the “Legacy White” throwbacks.