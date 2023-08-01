New York Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett Responds to Sean Payton’s Criticism

In his first public comments since Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton took jabs at him, New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Payton violated the coaches' code.

“Almost thankful we got that out of the way," Hackett told reporters on Tuesday. "We understand the way certain people feel and think.“

Last week, Payton didn't hold back in an interview with USA Today, unloading on the coach who had preceded him in Denver. With Hackett at the helm, the Broncos went 5-12 last season after adding nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

Hackett was fired Dec. 26, 15 games into his first season with the Broncos.

“It’s not just Russell," Payton said. "It was a (poor) offensive line. It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

Hackett said Payton hasn't called him to apologize.

"I was probably more surprised that (Payton's comments) happened now. Was definitely expecting them in Week 5," Hackett said Tuesday.

Late last week, Payton said he made "a mistake" to criticize Hackett and said, "I need a little bit more filter...I needed a bit more restraint. I regret that."

The Broncos host the Jets in Week 5 on Oct. 8, a game that Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hopes is broadcast in prime time.

"All I know is that I hope that game between the Broncos-Jets is on national TV, in a time where everybody can watch it because I want to watch that football game," Tomlin said.