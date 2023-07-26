New York Giants, Andrew Thomas Agree to Five-Year, $117 Million Extension

One day after reaching a one-year deal with Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley to avoid the franchise tag, the New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to a five-year, $117 million extension, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
Thomas’s deal includes $67 million in guarantees, the most ever for an offensive lineman. The Giants have now signed Thomas and quarterback Daniel Jones to long term extensions this offseason.
The Georgia alum was selected fourth overall by New York in the 2020 NFL Draft, and was named Second Team All-Pro in 2022 in the Giants’ first year under head coach Brian Daboll.
New York has made the offensive line a priority since 2020. In 2021, the Giants traded a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for guard Ben Bredeson, a 2022 fifth rounder and a 2023 seventh rounder. In 2022, New York drafted right tackle Evan Neal seventh overall, and this year they selected center John Michael Schmitz in the second round.
