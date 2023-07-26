New York Giants, Andrew Thomas Agree to Five-Year, $117 Million Extension - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

New York Giants, Andrew Thomas Agree to Five-Year, $117 Million Extension

Thomas is now the second highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history

Published |Updated
Javon Edmonds
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Andrew Thomas is not the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

One day after reaching a one-year deal with Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley to avoid the franchise tag, the New York Giants have signed offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to a five-year, $117 million extension, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

Thomas’s deal includes $67 million in guarantees, the most ever for an offensive lineman. The Giants have now signed Thomas and quarterback Daniel Jones to long term extensions this offseason.

The Georgia alum was selected fourth overall by New York in the 2020 NFL Draft, and was named Second Team All-Pro in 2022 in the Giants’ first year under head coach Brian Daboll.

New York has made the offensive line a priority since 2020. In 2021, the Giants traded a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for guard Ben Bredeson, a 2022 fifth rounder and a 2023 seventh rounder. In 2022, New York drafted right tackle Evan Neal seventh overall, and this year they selected center John Michael Schmitz in the second round.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.