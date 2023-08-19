New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham Arrested After ‘Medical Episode’ - The Messenger
New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham Arrested After ‘Medical Episode’

TMZ reported that Graham was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Graham signed a one-year deal to the return to New Orleans last month.Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was taken into custody in Southern California Friday night after "experiencing a medical episode" and "becoming disoriented," according to a team statement.

Graham, 36, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what team doctor John Amoss "believes to be a likely seizure," per the statement.

According to TMZ, police say Graham was arrested for suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer. Police say they responded to a call for a suspicious person acting erratically in the vicinity of a Southern California resort, adding that Graham was walking in the street. He resisted arrest.

The Saints are in the area ahead of Sunday's preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. New Orleans' statement said Graham was released from the hospital on Saturday morning and is with the team.

Graham, a five-time Pro Bowler, rejoined the Saints on a one-year, $1.3 million contract last month after spending the 2022 season out of the league. Graham played with New Orleans from 2010-14, before stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21).

This is a developing story.

