New Book Claims Phil Mickelson Asked Bettor to Place $400,000 Wager on Ryder Cup

In an excerpt from his upcoming autobiography, Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk, sports bettor and convicted felon Billy Walters makes an explosive accusation against former friend Phil Mickelson.

First posted to The Fire Pit Collective on Thursday, the excerpt says Mickelson, according to Walters, has placed over $1 billion on sports bets over the last three decades. According to Walters, in 2011 alone, Mickelson made 3,154 bets — which nets out to just under nine per day, including on June 22, 2011, when Mickelson placed 43 bets on MLB games, resulting in $143,500 in losses.

But the excerpt's most damaging detail stems from a phone call Mickelson allegedly made to Walters the next year. Walters writes:

"In late September 2012, Phil called me from Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago, site of the 39th Ryder Cup matches between the United States and Europe. He was feeling supremely confident that the American squad led by Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, and Phil himself was about to reclaim the Cup from the Euros. He was so confident that he asked me to place a $400,000 wager for him on the U.S. team to win.

"I could not believe what I was hearing.

"'Have you lost your f---ing mind?' I told him. 'Don’t you remember what happened to Pete Rose?' The former Cincinnati Reds manager was banned from baseball for betting on his own team. 'You’re seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer,' I added. 'You’d risk all that for this? I want no part of it.'"

That year, the American side built a 10-6 lead over Europe heading into Sunday singles. However, the Europeans stormed back to retain the Ryder Cup, snagging 8.5 of the 12 available points to win 14.5-13.5.

Mickelson, despite being 1-up on the 17th tee, lost his match to Europe's Justin Rose, who birdied the final two holes — including a 35-footer on 17.

Mickelson's representatives have not responded to a request for comment from The Messenger. A statement was posted to Mickelson's Twitter account:

Mickelson, now 53, and Walters, per the excerpt, met in February of 2006 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Pebble Beach, Calif. In May of 2008, the two crossed paths again, this time at the Wachovia Championship in Charlotte, N.C. It was then that Mickelson, according to Walters, asked Walters if the latter was interested in a gambling partnership. Each put up 50% of the money, with their winnings being split evenly.

Mickelson's gambling habits are well-known, and were documented in Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar. Written by Alan Shipnuck, a partner at the Fire Pit Collective, the book pegs Mickelson's gambling losses from 2010 to '14 at over $40 million. Walters, however, claims the losses during that five-year stretch netted out to closer to $100 million.

In 2017, Walters was found guilty of insider trading and sentenced to five years in federal prison for using non-public information from Thomas C. Davis, a board member of American food and beverage company Dean Foods. Walters gained $32 million in profits and avoided $11 million in losses. His sentence was later commuted on January 20, 2021 by former President Donald Trump.

When the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Walters and Davis with insider trading in May of 2016, Mickelson was named as a relief defendant, who, per the SEC, was "not accused of wrongdoing but [was] named in SEC complaints for the purposes of recovering alleged ill-gotten gains in their possession from schemes perpetrated by others."

Per the SEC filing, in July of 2012, at the urging of Walters, Mickelson bought shares in Dean Foods, later selling his shares for over $931,000. In September of 2012, he paid Walters $1.95 million — part of which was from the trading proceeds — to cover a gambling-related debt.

Mickelson invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify in the trial, and was fined over $931,000 (plus over $105,000 in interest) by the SEC.

Walters claimed that he "never told [Mickelson] I had inside information about stocks," and that Mickelson's refusal to testify "cost me my freedom, tens of millions of dollars and a heartbreak I still struggle with daily," adding that that while he was in prison, his daughter died by suicide.