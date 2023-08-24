Never-Before Played College Football Games in Week 0 and Week 1

College football may be built on tradition and history, but it’s also big enough (and regularly growing) to routinely offer viewers matchups that have never been played before. These opponents have no previous record against one another—and will play each other in the first two weeks of the 2023 season.

WEEK 0

UTEP at Jacksonville State

As Jacksonville State moves from FCS to FBS this season, the Gamecocks will pop up on this list frequently. During its FCS tenure, Jacksonville State was responsible for several FBS upsets or scares, including wins over Florida State in 2021, FIU in 2020 and Ole Miss in 2010, and an overtime loss to Auburn in 2015.

UTEP’s 1-8 all-time against teams from Alabama, with one loss to the Crimson Tide and a 1-7 record against former Conference USA-mate UAB.

This game also marks Rich Rodriguez’s return to the FBS coaching ranks. He hasn’t lost a true home opener since 2008 when he began his Michigan tenure with a loss in Ann Arbor to Utah.

WEEK 1

South Dakota at Mizzou

The Coyotes have previously taken down two FBS opponents: Bowling Green in 2017 and Minnesota in 2010. Missouri’s never lost to an FCS opponent, and a South Dakota team that was 111th in FCS scoring offense might not be the team to break that streak.

North Carolina A&T at UAB

From 2016 to 2018, the Aggies had a three-year streak of beating an FBS opponent. That ended in 2019 when they lost to Duke, who also dealt A&T losses in 2021 and 2022. UAB is in the rare position of being a team that has beaten an FBS foe as an FCS squad (in 1995, with a win over North Texas) but hasn’t lost to an FCS team since it moved up the ladder. The last time the Blazers lost to a North Carolina team was in the 2019 New Orleans Bowl when Shawn Clark served as Appalachian State’s head coach for the first time after Eli Drinkwitz left for Missouri.

St. Francis at Western Michigan

The Broncos have been on the losing end of four FCS-FBS upsets, most recently in 2013 against Nicholls State. St. Francis took Akron to overtime last year but couldn’t pull out the victory, though the Red Flash managed to win nine games for the first time since 1912.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa

Arkansas teams Tulsa has played: Arkansas (73 times), Arkansas State (six times), Central Arkansas (three times), Arkansas Tech (three times), College of the Ozarks (twice), Hendrix College (twice) and Lyon College (once). New Tulsa head coach Kevin Wilson debuts against the Golden Lions; Wilson resigned from Indiana in December 2016 amid an investigation into player mistreatment.

ECU at Michigan

Nothing bad has ever happened when a highly-ranked Michigan opens the year against a North Carolina team it’s never played before.

Fresno State at Purdue

Fresno last played a Big Ten opponent in 2018 and 2019 when it lost to Minnesota in two very close games. In the first, the Bulldogs held the lead with four minutes to play, but a late Gopher touchdown followed by a Fresno State turnover four yards from the end zone sealed the contest. A year later, Minnesota needed a miracle touchdown on 4th and 13 with less than a minute left to force overtime. The Golden Gophers won on another brutal Fresno State turnover.

In Purdue’s last game against the Mountain West, the Boilermakers blew a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter and lost on a 56-yard field goal on the final play. The kicker, a walk-on named Brandon Talton who was playing in his first college game, was awarded a scholarship after the win.

Tennessee State at Notre Dame

Since Division I split into two groups (now known as FBS and FCS) in 1978, Notre Dame had never played an FCS team. That streak ends this year when they welcome Eddie George and Tennessee State to South Bend, also making this the first time the Fighting Irish will play an HBCU. The Tigers upset an FBS opponent in 2017 when they beat Georgia State 17-10.

UMass at Auburn

The Minutemen have played seven SEC teams in ten games but have yet to tally a win against the Just Means More conference. But they have come close! UMass led Vanderbilt by 11 after three quarters in 2014 but wound up losing by three points. The team staged a furious fourth-quarter comeback against South Carolina in 2016 that fell short by six points. The Minutemen led Mississippi State at the half in 2016 and 2017 but lost both games by two scores. And, in 2017, UMass lost by four to Tennessee on the road in a game that featured Chris Berman…as a special assistant coach for the Minutemen.

Fortunately, a close victory over UMass in Hugh Freeze’s opener as Auburn head coach couldn’t possibly lead to an overreaction on the Plains.

Wofford at Pitt

FCS Wofford has upset three FBS squads, though the Terriers haven’t pulled that off since their 2000 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Pitt lost Paul Chryst’s first game as the Panthers’ head coach to FCS Youngstown State in 2012.

Toledo at Illinois

Though the Illini easily have a winning record against Mid-American opponents, they’ve also had their fair share of stumbles, including four losses to MAC schools in the last 20 years. Toledo last defeated a Big Ten school in 2010 when it beat Purdue 31-20.

Sam Houston at BYU

Like Jacksonville State, Sam Houston will be a regular on this list as the season progresses. The Bearkats (that’s not a typo) join FBS this year after some excellent years in FCS, including winning the 2021 championship. BYU beat both Texas teams it played last year, defeating Baylor in Week 2 and SMU in the New Mexico Bowl.

Coastal Carolina at UCLA

Not only has Coastal Carolina never played a California team, but it’s never played any game in the Pacific Time Zone. UCLA has only played two Sun Belt opponents, shutting out Lousiana-Monroe in 1996 and narrowly beating South Alabama last season.

Albany at Marshall

Marshall was one of the prototype programs for the FCS to FBS transition, winning two FCS titles in the ‘90s before moving to FBS and enjoying immediate success, including four straight MAC titles. But Albany’s had an interesting history of its own. The Great Danes were revived as a club sport in 1970 under new head coach Bob Ford, who led the program into full Division III status in 1973, followed by a move up to Division II in 1995 and finally FCS membership in 1999. All with Bob!

Bethune Cookman at Memphis

In its history, Memphis has lost to an FCS opponent three times. Even stranger, they’ve also tied an FCS opponent three times—at least, that’s no longer possible for the Tigers. Bethune-Cookman has struggled in its recent games against FBS opponents, losing the last ten matchups by an average of 37.5 points.

Bryant at UNLV

UNLV has lost to an FCS opponent a staggering 13 times, including twice in 1990. The Rebels have only managed two winning seasons since 2001, the last of those coming in 2013. Bryant lost in overtime to FIU last year on a game-winning two-point conversion.

Bucknell at JMU

You’re probably not shocked to learn Miami played in the first Orange Bowl in 1935, but did you know Bucknell was the opponent? The Bison shut out the Hurricanes and held them to just 28 yards of offense.

Before it jumped to FBS last season, JMU was one of the few FCS programs to beat a ranked FBS team, holding No. 13 Virginia Tech to three points in the second half in a 21-16 win.

Notre Dame will play an FCS team for the first time in school history this season. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LIU at Ohio

While it’s not UNLV-bad, the Bobcats have lost to an FCS team nine times, including some true blowouts: a 31-0 loss to Northeastern in 2002, a 27-0 loss to Youngstown State in 1990 and a 31-7 loss to Marshall in 1985.

Monmouth at FAU

Florida Atlantic’s 2004, upon reflection, was a truly strange season. In the middle of moving from FCS to FBS, the Owls played six opponents in their future division and six in their soon-to-be former one. That’s how it managed to tally three FCS over FBS wins in one year. Since its move, FAU hasn’t lost to an FCS team themselves. Monmouth, which started its football program in 1993, has yet to beat an FBS opponent in five tries.

Robert Morris at Air Force

Thanks in part to scheduling a lot of FCS games, Air Force hasn’t lost a home opener since 2004 when No. 14 Cal beat the Falcons 56-14. That streak is likely to continue against the Colonials, who went winless last season and struggled badly on offense, averaging 9.9 points per game.

South Carolina State at Charlotte

Charlotte begins the Biff Poggi era hoping to avoid the FCS upset that hit them last year when William & Mary ran for 303 yards and beat the 49ers 41-24. South Carolina State couldn’t turn an upset over Jackson State in the 2021 Celebration Bowl into a successful 2022 season, finishing with the worst winning percentage (.273) in head coach Oliver Pough’s 21 years with the Bulldogs.

SE Missouri State at Kansas State

Kansas State can blame its last loss to an FCS team on its current coach, Chris Klieman. Klieman was the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State in 2013 when the Bison held KSU to two third-down conversions on ten attempts and walked away winners, 24-21. The Redhawks have beaten five FBS teams all-time but haven’t pulled off this feat since a 2002 win over Middle Tennessee.

UT Martin at Georgia

The Bulldogs have played 164 games against teams from the Volunteer State—134 against Tennessee and Vanderbilt—but match up with the Skyhawks for the first time this season. Last year, UT Martin finished as co-champion of the Ohio Valley Conference but lost out on an FCS playoff bid thanks to a coin flip.

Western Carolina at Arkansas

The Razorbacks have only lost to an FCS opponent once, but it was a memorable defeat. Arkansas began the 1992 season, its first as a member of the SEC, with a home loss to The Citadel. Arkansas immediately fired its head coach, Jack Crowe, putting the rest of the season in the hands of defensive coordinator Joe Kines. Western Carolina chose its distinctive Catamounts nickname in 1932, but the runner-up was almost as compelling: the Mountain Boomers, which was apparently a nickname for small ground squirrels that darted around campus.