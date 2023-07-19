Netflix Docuseries ‘Quarterback’ Renewed for a Second Season, per Peyton Manning

If you enjoyed Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback," well, here's some good news: It has been renewed for a second season, executive producer Peyton Manning said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.



Manning said Netflix has “greenlit” the second season. The streaming company has yet to officially announce the news.The series is an in-depth look at the lives of three NFL starting quarterbacks.



Season one, filmed last season, featured the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota. It spans eight episodes, ranging from 43-56 minutes long, with an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



Mahomes won his second league MVP, second Super Bowl and second Super Bowl MVP as Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last February to win its third title.



Cousins was named to his fourth Pro Bowl after throwing for 29 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.Minnesota finished the regular season 13-4 and entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but lost to the New York Giants on Wild Card Weekend.



In 13 starts for the Falcons, Mariota threw for 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon was replaced by rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter in December. Atlanta released him in February. In March, he signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.



Manning said last week that the goal for the second season is to get a trio of quarterbacks “at three different points in their careers.” The Hall of Fame also said that convincing a new crop of signal callers to sign on for the project won’t be challenging.



“Look, I don’t want to hear it’s gonna be a distraction, because that’s not true,” Manning said. “Look, Patrick Mahomes proved that, right? Kirk Cousins proved that. Marcus, the way he handled that, it proved that.”