Netflix Docuseries ‘Quarterback’ Renewed for a Second Season, per Peyton Manning - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Netflix Docuseries ‘Quarterback’ Renewed for a Second Season, per Peyton Manning

The former Colts and Broncos signal caller, who is the executive producer, announced the news on The Pat McAfee Show

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Manning said he wants season two to again feature three quarterbacks at different stages of their careers.Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you enjoyed Netflix’s new docuseries “Quarterback," well, here's some good news: It has been renewed for a second season, executive producer Peyton Manning said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Manning said Netflix has “greenlit” the second season. The streaming company has yet to officially announce the news.The series is an in-depth look at the lives of three NFL starting quarterbacks.

Season one, filmed last season, featured the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota. It spans eight episodes, ranging from 43-56 minutes long, with an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mahomes won his second league MVP, second Super Bowl and second Super Bowl MVP as Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles last February to win its third title.

Read More

Cousins was named to his fourth Pro Bowl after throwing for 29 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.Minnesota finished the regular season 13-4 and entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC, but lost to the New York Giants on Wild Card Weekend.

In 13 starts for the Falcons, Mariota threw for 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. The former Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon was replaced by rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter in December. Atlanta released him in February. In March, he signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Manning said last week that the goal for the second season is to get a trio of quarterbacks “at three different points in their careers.” The Hall of Fame also said that convincing a new crop of signal callers to sign on for the project won’t be challenging.


“Look, I don’t want to hear it’s gonna be a distraction, because that’s not true,” Manning said. “Look, Patrick Mahomes proved that, right? Kirk Cousins proved that. Marcus, the way he handled that, it proved that.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.