NCAA Under Fire After Denying Two Immediate Eligibility Waivers for Football Transfers

Tuesday, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced that the NCAA had denied immediate eligibility waivers for Tar Heels receiver Devontez Walker and Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr., preventing either from playing for their new teams this season.

Walker originally committed to East Tennessee State, but ahead of his anticipated debut for the Buccaneers in the fall of 2019, a knee injury led to his offer being deferred a year. He then left the program, starting his college career in 2020 at North Carolina Central. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, which North Carolina Central is a member of, canceled its season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker then transferred to Kent State, where he spent the last two seasons before committing to North Carolina in December of 2022.

Jackson, also heading into his junior season, first committed to Maryland in December of 2020. As a freshman in 2021, he appeared in eight contests, racking up 22 total tackles along the way.

He then transferred to Miami in April of 2022, and in his lone season with the Hurricanes, Jackson accrued 27 total tackles and three sacks.

Both transferred for family reasons.

In a statement released by the program's Twitter account, Walker, a Charlotte native, said that the main reason for the move was so he could be closer to his grandmother, who is currently dealing with health issues. Walker called his grandmother "my rock, my everything" and expressed excitement that she would be able to watch him play college football for the first time.

He also said that since he has only played for one school (Kent State), “this is really only my first transfer.”

That sentiment is shared by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, who sent a letter to NCAA President Charlie Baker on Wednesday advocating on Walker’s behalf. Cooper, who received his undergraduate and law degrees from North Carolina, noted his relationship with Baker, who served as Governor of Massachusetts from 2015 until this past January.

“During your service as Governor of Massachusetts, I admired your dogged pursuit of commonsense solutions to our thorniest problems,” Cooper said. “In your current service leading the NCAA, I have great hope that you will be able to bring that same thoughtful and balanced approach to the rapidly evolving world of college sports.”

The letter was first circulated by Brian Murphy of WRAL.

Jackson, a native of Havana, Fla., — which is less than 30 minutes from Florida State's campus by car — told reporters Tuesday "I came home for my mom." His mother suffers from an undisclosed medical condition.

"She thinks it's her fault, but it's not," Jackson said. "I'm going to continue to be there for my mom and see how things play out."

"He came home for a reason," Norvell said. "To be there with his mom. I thought in all things that were shown and presented and ultimately the NCAA, they have a choice of what they're gonna do and obviously the decision they made."

In January, the NCAA Council voted to change the criteria for players looking to transfer a second time. Beginning with the 2023-24 season, a two-time transfer will receive immediate eligibility if they have a physical injury or mental health condition, or are dealing with "exigent circumstances", such as sexual assault or abuse.

That change, which was approved two days after Walker and Jackson enrolled at their respective new schools, will make it more difficult for two-time transfers to receive a hardship waiver and be granted immediate eligibility at their third program.

But U.S. Senator for Florida Marco Rubio, in his own letter to Baker on Wednesday, feels that Jackson’s situation fits the bill for a hardship waiver.

“A sick parent is tough on grown children,” Rubio said. “To have to go through this while still in college is especially difficult. Strong communities are built from strong families. I commend Darrell for his decision to put family first and move home.

“The NCAA’s decision to deny Darrell’s waiver request sends a wrong message to our young adults when confronted with family health. Darrell’s hardship application deserves a second look. If this is not what hardship waivers are for, then what is?”

In a statement to Andrea Adelson of ESPN on Wednesday, the NCAA said "On January 11, the Division I Council — which includes a voting representative from each Division I conference — voted unanimously to significantly tighten the criteria for undergraduate students who transfer for a second time to be granted a waiver to play immediately. As a result of the DI Council vote, multiple-time transfers who cannot demonstrate and adequately document a personal need for medical or safety reasons to depart the previous school are not eligible to compete immediately following their second undergraduate transfer.

“National office staff, at the direction of NCAA members, have begun applying those criteria for multiple-time transfers for the 2023-24 academic year."

But is it within the NCAA's jurisdiction to impose restrictions on transfers? According to Marc Isenberg, a USC professor and financial advisor, the fact that players are deemed students, and not employees, should preclude the organization from being able to do so.

"They want to treat them like employees, when it suits their purpose," Isenberg told The Messenger. "And then, they want to let everybody know that they are students, and they're not entitled to the benefits of being an employee, a contract, the ability to unionize, to organize, to negotiate collectively."

In Isenberg's eyes, if the NCAA were to regard players as employees, and negotiate a collective-bargaining agreement similar to "how we, in the normal world, do business," then restrictions on transfers would be justifiable.

Instead, with the organization deeming players as "student-athletes" since former NCAA President Walter Byers coined the term in the 1950s in an attempt to prevent players from receiving workers' compensation benefits, the NCAA has "nothing legally stopping athletes from transferring, other than a membership organization, which athletes are not a party."

"The NCAA says that they're students, and that means that they should be treated like every other student, and they should have the ability to transfer when they want," Isenberg said.