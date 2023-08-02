NCAA to Offer Post-Eligibility Insurance to Athletes

Beginning next August, the NCAA will offer two years of post-eligibility injury insurance to its players.
The NCAA’s Board of Governors released a statement on Wednesday saying the policy will be available across all three NCAA divisions.
“Student-athletes deserve the coverage offered in this plan, no matter their division,” NCAA president Charlie Baker said.
“Thanks to the many voices who have supported this idea since the Division I Transformation Committee formalized it in their final recommendations earlier this year. It’s another occasion where the NCAA can show its unwavering commitment to and support for student-athletes.”
The policy’s annual premium is projected to be $26 million, and will have a $90,000 excess limit per injury, with no deductible. There will also be limited coverage for mental health care related to the documented injury.
According to the statement, the policy is secondary to other insurance policies.
The announcement of the new insurance policy comes a week after several federal bills proposed requiring the NCAA to add post-eligibility benefits for its athletes. Now, the NCAA has taken the initiative itself.
