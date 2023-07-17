NCAA to Create Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament

After a year of growth in popularity for college women’s basketball, the postseason is getting even bigger. Starting in 2024, the women’s basketball postseason will include the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament, the NCAA announced in a statement on Monday. With the 32-team tournament, in addition to the 68 teams in the NCAA tournament, the NCAA will create 100 postseason spots for Division-I women's college basketball teams.

This past women’s NCAA tournament saw record viewership, including 4.5 million viewers for the Final Four and nearly 10 million viewers for the National Championship game between LSU and Iowa. It was the most viewed tournament since 2009. D-1 Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee chair Jamie Boggs said that the new tournament “comes at a time when we are seeing tremendous growth in popularity for women's basketball.”

On the men’s side, like the women’s, 68 teams are included in the NCAA tournament, while 32 teams participate in the National Invitational Tournament N.I.T.), which is run by the NCAA. However, unlike the men’s N.I.T., the Women’s National Invitational Tournament (W.N.I.T.) is run by an independent company, Triple Crown Sports, rather than the NCAA. (The NCAA did not clarify if the W.B.I.T. is named to distinguish itself from the W.N.I.T.)

Last year's women's NCAA Tournament final, between LSU and Iowa, broke viewership records. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NCAA has come under fire in the past few years for a lack of equity between men’s and women’s basketball. A third-party report commissioned by the association said that the NCAA had placed significant financial, structural, broadcast and cultural focus on men’s basketball rather than women’s; its release prompted numerous changes.

The report was spurred in part by a viral TikTok video by Oregon forward Sedona Prince that showed the outsized disparities between the men’s and women’s facilities in their respective COVID-19 “bubbles” for the 2021 NCAA tournament. Additionally, a March 2021 report by the Wall Street Journal outlined how the NCAA prevented the women’s tournament from using the trademarked marketing phrase “March Madness.” The fallout led to the NCAA licensing the phrase for the women’s tournament for the first time in 2022.

According to the NCAA statement, specifics about the W.B.I.T. selection process, bracket structure, host sites and other details will be released later. The NCAA will also pick a selection committee made up of “women's basketball stakeholders and NCAA members” to run the tournament.