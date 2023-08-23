NCAA Issues Suspensions for Iowa Athletes Accused of Violating Gambling Rules

Iowa defensive tackle Noah Shannon has received a one-year suspension from the NCAA, which he will appeal, for violating the NCAA's gambling rules, head coach Kirk Ferentz told The Athletic's Scott Dochterman.

Shannon is one of 11 Iowa athletes, including five football players, facing NCAA suspension.

“In Noah’s case, he has not committed a crime at all,” Ferentz said. “So nothing criminal. I just feel like it’s a little bit harsh to me personally, and just I’m hopeful that they’ll reconsider his case."

“I know he bet on one of our other sports teams here, and I understand that may be a bad thing. He bet for them, and I’m guessing he got caught up in the emotion.”

Wide receiver Jack Johnson and backup kicker Aaron Blom were charged with aggravated misdemeanors by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation for tampering with records.

Two other players, who Iowa will not announce, will also receive suspensions from the NCAA. Iowa’s wrestling team is also likely to receive significant NCAA penalties, according to Dochterman. Iowa named Shannon as a suspended player because he gave the school his consent to do so.

As student-athlete gambling has become more of an issue, the rest of the country is beginning to take notice.

The Big 12 announced a partnership with U.S. Integrity on Wednesday "that will provide the Conference with monitoring software and tools that will play a pivotal role in preventing student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering."

Through the partnership, the Big 12 will be provided access to ProhiBet, a technology that will ensure athletes and coaches are not betting on games.

The partnership was announced two days after Rutgers point guard Jeremiah Williams, who transferred from Iowa State this offseason — after missing the entire 2022-23 season with an Achilles tear after transferring from Temple — was charged with tampering with records.

According to a criminal complaint released by the Story County Attorney's Office, Williams attempted to place 15 bets totaling $1,560 while under the age of 21. The criminal complaint does not indicate, however, that Williams bet on Iowa State athletics events.

Tampering with records is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in county jail or two years in prison.