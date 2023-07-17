NBA Summer League to Conclude With Rockets-Cavs Title Game

The NBA’s annual showcase of young talent will wrap up with a battle of 5-0 teams, as the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play in the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship game at 9 p.m. Monday on ESPN.

Houston will be led by No. 20 pick Cam Whitmore, who has played all five games for a Rockets team that lost No. 4 pick Amen Thompson to an ankle injury in its first game, and shut down the forward duo of Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. two games later.

Whitmore, the former Villanova one-and-done, has averaged 20.4 PPG on 46.5 percent shooting in Las Vegas. He was known as a scorer at Villanova, but no one expected the Baltimore native to shine on defense as well, averaging 3 SPG this summer.

No. 20 pick Cam Whitmore will lead the Houston Rockets against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Summer League championship game. Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Cleveland is led by 6-foot-9 wing Emoni Bates, the former high school phenom who spent this past season at Eastern Michigan after transferring from Memphis.

Bates’s college career didn’t go quite as expected. He was ranked the top player in the Class of 2022 before reclassifying to the Class of 2021 and enrolling at Memphis at the age of 17. Bates played in just 18 games for the Tigers and shot 38.6% from the field in 2021-22.

In 2022, Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan. That September, Bates was arrested on felony gun charges. The next month, Bates pled down to a misdemeanor charge and, in December, was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

The Michigan native started in 29 of 30 games for the Eagles last season, averaging 19.2 PPG as his fortunes began to change. This summer, Bates is averaging 16.8 PPG for the Cavs on 43.5 percent shooting, including 41 percent from three.

Cleveland didn’t select Bates until the second round of June’s NBA Draft, using its 49th overall pick to select the 19-year-old.

Though Bates and Whitmore will headline the teams playing for the Summer League title, they weren’t the only two players who fell out of the lottery but shined this summer.

After losing shooting guard Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers in free agency, the Denver Nuggets traded with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire the draft rights to Clemson wing Hunter Tyson, the 37th pick in the draft. In five games, Tyson averaged 20.8 PPG on 54.1 percent shooting, including 50 percent from three.

A few spots above Tyson on the scoring leaderboard was Utah Jazz shooting guard Keyonte George. The No. 16 pick from Baylor carried the Jazz to a 4-1 Summer League record with his 21.7 PPG and 6.3 APG. George also shot an efficient 52.3 percent from the field, including 44.4 percent from three.

Many second-year players like Smith and Eason showed out in Vegas, too, with many of them averaging more than 15 PPG. For teams without the salary cap space to acquire talent in free agency, such as the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, the performances of second-year players such as Lester Quinones and Jaden Hardy, respectively, were welcome sights.

Now that the 2023 Summer League is coming to a close, we'll have to see if its breakout players can continue their ascents into the 2023-24 regular season and beyond.