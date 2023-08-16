NBA Stars Jamal Murray and Kristaps Porzingis to Miss FIBA World Cup

After missing 18 months with a torn ACL, guard Jamal Murray returned to the court and helped lead the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA championship. While he initially planned to play for Canada in this year's FIBA World Cup, Murray is now backing out to give his body a rest.

His Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic previously opted not to play for Serbia this summer to give his body a rest after several deep postseason runs.

“When I came into training camp, I wanted to see how my body would respond after a long and demanding season and if I would be physically able to compete at the highest level required for the World Cup,” Murray said in a Wednesday morning statement.

“In consultation with medical staff and the team, it is clear that additional recovery is required, and I have made the difficult decision to not participate in the tournament. It’s still a dream of mine to represent Canada at the Olympics, and I will support the team every step of the way as they pursue this goal.”

Without Murray, the Canadians are likely to finish second in Group H (Canada, France, Latvia and Lebanon). Canada has a deep roster, led by seven NBA players and the reigning college player of the year, 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.

Murray isn't the only NBA star to withdraw from the World Cup with injury in the past 24 hours. Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis announced he will not play for Latvia this summer as he deals with plantar fasciitis.

Latvia will be fine with just Davis Bertans when it plays Lebanon, but the team could struggle without its only NBA All-Star when it plays Canada and a France team that won silver at the 2021 Olympics.