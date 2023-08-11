A Sneak Preview of the NBA Slate on Opening Day and Christmas Day

About a week away from the expected schedule release date, key games on the 2023-24 NBA slate are starting to leak.
Opening night on Oct. 24 will oddly feature only Western Conference teams, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. In a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Finals, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will receive their 2023 NBA championship rings and raise their first ever championship banner before defending their home court against the Los Angeles Lakers.
After that, Kevin Durant will lead his new-look Suns into the Chase Center to face the team he won two NBA Finals MVPs with, the Golden State Warriors — who now feature point guard Chris Paul, whom the Suns traded away in July.
A day later, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama will make his rookie debut against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
The NBA’s five-game Christmas slate has also been revealed.
Christmas Day will feature the New York Knicks hosting former Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Then Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat — who are coming off an NBA Finals loss to the Denver Nuggets — will host Butler's former team, the Philadelphia 76ers.
In the coveted 5 p.m. slot on ABC, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will renew their storied rivalry inside Crypto.com Arena, marking the fifth time the two have met on Christmas Day.
The rivalry between All-NBA shooting guards Devin Booker and Luka Dončić follows in the next time slot, with the Phoenix Suns hosting the Dallas Mavericks.
To end the day, the last two NBA champions will meet, with the defending champion Denver Nuggets hosting the Golden State Warriors, according to Charania.
