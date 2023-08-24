NBA Prospect Khaman Maluach, 16, Makes South Sudan FIBA World Cup Roster - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

NBA Prospect Khaman Maluach, 16, Makes South Sudan FIBA World Cup Roster

Maluach will become the third-youngest player in the history of the event

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Maluach has multiple offers to play college basketball, but could enter the 2025 NBA Draft straight out of high school.Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Khaman Maluach is just 16 years old. Yet he was just named to South Sudan's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center, will become the third-youngest player to ever compete in the event at 16 years, 348 days when South Sudan faces off against China in its opening group play game on Monday. Georges Lath of Ireland (16 years, 81 days) and Guo Ailun of China (16 years, 287 days) are the only younger competitors in the event's history.

Maluach, a member of the NBA Africa Academy in Senegal, was named MVP of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Africa camp earlier this month.

"Khaman's future is bright; everyone sees that," South Sudan basketball federation president and former NBA veteran Luol Deng told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "He is going to be a great player and it's exciting that people will get to see him at the World Cup stage. This will be a great experience for him."

Maluach holds scholarship offers from Duke, UCLA and Georgetown but could enter the 2025 NBA Draft after graduating from high school. NBA rules allow for international prospects to enter the draft straight out of high school as long they turn 19 during that same year.

Given Maluach's 9-foot-5 standing reach and the fact that he's expected to keep improving, NBA teams will have the 16-year-old firmly on their radars over the coming years.

Read More

But Deng is cautious about the prospect hype machine.

"As someone that has known him since he was 11 years old, I want what's best for him," Deng said. "The draft talk can come later. I don't want him to worry about being the first player ever drafted directly from Africa. He should worry about being the best player he can first.

"I don't want that pressure on a 16-year-old — that if he doesn't live up to expectations, people are down on him. I've seen that happen — projections happen — and it alters a player's development."

South Sudan, in its FIBA World Cup debut, is in Group B alongside China, Serbia and Puerto Rico. The country has only been part of FIBA since 2013, after South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan two years earlier.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.