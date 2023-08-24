NBA Prospect Khaman Maluach, 16, Makes South Sudan FIBA World Cup Roster

Khaman Maluach is just 16 years old. Yet he was just named to South Sudan's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
Maluach, a 7-foot-2 center, will become the third-youngest player to ever compete in the event at 16 years, 348 days when South Sudan faces off against China in its opening group play game on Monday. Georges Lath of Ireland (16 years, 81 days) and Guo Ailun of China (16 years, 287 days) are the only younger competitors in the event's history.
Maluach, a member of the NBA Africa Academy in Senegal, was named MVP of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Africa camp earlier this month.
"Khaman's future is bright; everyone sees that," South Sudan basketball federation president and former NBA veteran Luol Deng told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "He is going to be a great player and it's exciting that people will get to see him at the World Cup stage. This will be a great experience for him."
Maluach holds scholarship offers from Duke, UCLA and Georgetown but could enter the 2025 NBA Draft after graduating from high school. NBA rules allow for international prospects to enter the draft straight out of high school as long they turn 19 during that same year.
Given Maluach's 9-foot-5 standing reach and the fact that he's expected to keep improving, NBA teams will have the 16-year-old firmly on their radars over the coming years.
- Jamal Murray Headlines Team Canada FIBA World Cup Roster
- Team USA Gets 12th Player for FIBA World Cup Roster
- Spurs’ Wembanyama Opts Out of FIBA World Cup
- Cameron Johnson Commits to Team USA for FIBA World Cup
- The Five Young NBA Players You Have to Watch in the FIBA World Cup
- NBA Stars Jamal Murray and Kristaps Porzingis to Miss FIBA World Cup
But Deng is cautious about the prospect hype machine.
"As someone that has known him since he was 11 years old, I want what's best for him," Deng said. "The draft talk can come later. I don't want him to worry about being the first player ever drafted directly from Africa. He should worry about being the best player he can first.
"I don't want that pressure on a 16-year-old — that if he doesn't live up to expectations, people are down on him. I've seen that happen — projections happen — and it alters a player's development."
South Sudan, in its FIBA World Cup debut, is in Group B alongside China, Serbia and Puerto Rico. The country has only been part of FIBA since 2013, after South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan two years earlier.
- Best Bets in Sports: Teoscar Hernandez To Stay Red Hot With First-Place MarinersSports
- Seahawks QB Geno Smith Becomes Latest NFL Star to Go MeatlessSports
- AEW’s CM Punk and Jack Perry Reportedly Involved in Backstage Fight, Company Vows ‘Investigation’Entertainment
- Red-Hot Mariners Top AL West for First Time This SeasonSports
- NBA Players Respond to Noah Lyles’ ‘World Champions’ Take About Finals WinnersSports
- Texans Officially Name C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback For Week 1Sports
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Mercury, Storm Eliminated From WNBA Playoffs, Ending StreaksSports
- Staggered Starts and a Stunned Ending: Viktor Hovland Calls FedEx Cup Title ’Pretty Surreal’Sports
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Embattled Spanish Soccer President’s Mother Goes on Hunger Strike Over ‘Bloodthirsty Hunt’Sports
- Simone Biles Wins Record 8th US Gymnastics Title a Decade After Her FirstNews