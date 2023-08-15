NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play Schedule Set - The Messenger
NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play Schedule Set

The tournament starts Nov. 3 and ends in Las Vegas on Dec. 9

Published |Updated
Max Rego
Michael Porter Jr. drives past Luka Doncic in February. Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The group stage schedule for the NBA's first in-season tournament is here.

The slate, revealed on ESPN's NBA Today, includes all 30 teams playing four games — two at home and two on the road. The games will take place on four Fridays (Nov. 3, Nov. 10, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24) and three Tuesdays (Nov. 14, Nov. 21 and Nov. 28). The NBA is off on Election Day, which is Nov. 7.

On Nov. 3, the tournament opens with seven matchups, including two marquee games on ESPN. At 7:30 p.m. ET, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks host Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks, while at 10 p.m. ET, the defending champion Denver Nuggets — with the dynamic duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic — host Luka Donic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

Other notable matchups include the Los Angeles Lakers at the Phoenix Suns (Nov. 10), the San Antonio Spurs at the Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 14) — a game that will feature the two Rookie of the Year frontrunners, Victor Wembayama and Chet Holmgren — the Memphis Grizzlies at the Lakers (Nov. 14), the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat at the Knicks (Nov. 24), the Bucks at the Heat (Nov. 28) and the Golden State Warriors at the Sacramento Kings (Nov. 28) — a rematch of the two team's thrilling first-round series from last season.

Group stage games will be televised on ESPN, TNT, NBA TV and local networks, with two games on each tournament night televised nationally. At the end of group play, eight teams (the six group winners and the top wild-card teams in each conference) will advance to the knockout rounds.

The quarterfinals are Dec. 4-5. Higher seeds receive home court advantage. The semifinals (Dec. 7) and championship (Dec. 9) will tip-off at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

All games, except for the championship round, will count toward the 82-game regular season standings. After the tournament, all players from the first-place team will receive $500,000 each. Players from the runner-up will receive $200,000 each. Players from the losing semifinalists will receive $100,000 each and those from the losing quarterfinalists will receive $50,000 each.

The winner of the in-season tournament isn't guaranteed a playoff spot. Here are the full groupings and here is the full group play schedule.

Teams will get their regular-season schedules on Thursday, Aug. 17.

