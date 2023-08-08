NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme Sentencing Continues

Former NBA player Terrence Williams was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison for leading a "brazen" scheme to defraud a league health plan into paying more than $5 million for fake medical procedures.

"Williams recruited medical professionals and others to expand his criminal conspiracy and maximize his ill-gotten gains," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. "Williams not only lined his pockets through fraud and deceit, but he also stole the identities of others and threatened a witness to further his criminal endeavors."

Williams, 36, was ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution. The scheme ran between 2017 and 2021, and more players are expected to be sentenced.

Seventeen former NBA players have been charged alongside Williams for their roles in the scheme, including Tony Allen, a first-round pick in 2004 and a 2008 NBA champion with the Boston Celtics. Allen is to be sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Williams, shown in a 2010 game driving to the basket against the Houston Rockets. PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

“You were yet another player who frittered away substantial earnings from the period of time when you were playing basketball professionally,” Judge Valerie E. Caproni told Williams last week. “You should have had enough money to be set for life, but you don’t.”

Williams choked up before the sentencing, blaming his crime on "stupidity and greed."

"I one million percent take full accountability for my role in this case," he said.

Williams played for the New Jersey Nets and three other teams from 2009 to 2013. He pleaded guilty last August to conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. He was drafted 11th in the 2009 NBA draft by the New Jersey Nets after starring for the University of Louisville.

Many of the other players are journeyman NBA players who played for multiple teams. Keyon Dooling -- the former vice president of the NBA Players Association -- and Alan Anderson were sentenced to 30 and 24 months in prison, respectively, for recruiting other players to participate in the scheme and providing them with false invoices.

Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Tony Wroten, Jamario Moon, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Milt Palacio and Shannon Brown all received no-prison sentences, according to Law360.