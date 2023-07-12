NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Spotlights Las Vegas, Seattle for Potential Expansion

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is pointing to two cities as potential locations for NBA expansion: Las Vegas and Seattle.

Expectations that the NBA will expand sometime in the next decade have grown, and now Silver is being more specific. At the Associated Press Sports Editors conference in Las Vegas on Monday, Silver said the NBA will consider expansion as early as 2025.

Silver clarified that the league’s priority is to finalize media rights contracts, which are set to expire after the 2024-25 season. Only once those deals are resolved will the NBA move forward with expansion.

“It’s not a sure thing. But as I’ve said before, I think it’s natural that organizations grow over time,” Silver said.

The NBA currently has 30 teams, as does MLB; the NFL and NHL both have 32. The NBA last expanded in 2004 with the addition of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Reports in 2021 raised the possibility the NBA might expect an expansion fee of $2.5 billion per team.

Las Vegas and Seattle have long been floated as potential expansion contenders, but this is the first time that Silver has mentioned the possibility publicly. Both cities represent good basketball markets, and both have invested in infrastructure in recent years in the hopes of proving to the NBA that a franchise would be a good fit.

Seattle was the home of the SuperSonics from 1967-2008; they relocated to Oklahoma City as the Oklahoma City Thunder. An attempt to relocate the struggling Sacramento Kings to Seattle in 2013 was voted down by the NBA Board of Governors.

In October 2021, construction was completed on Climate Pledge Arena, the home of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken and the WNBA’s Seattle Storm. The $1.15 billion project, built by the Oak View Group, was focused on creating an NHL-ready arena for the Kraken, announced as an expansion team in 2018. The renovated arena can hold 18,100 basketball fans, making it viable for the NBA as well.

Seattle basketball fans have mourned the loss of their franchise for 15 years, while past and present NBA players have shown support for bringing the NBA back to Seattle, including former Sonics players and NBA greats like Gary Payton, Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf. Kevin Durant, who won NBA Rookie of the Year during the Sonics’ final season in 2008, has also expressed his support for expansion to Seattle.

At NBA All-Star Media day in February, Durant’s response to a reporter asking what city needs an NBA team was simple: “Seattle.”

And what to call them? “The Sonics,” Durant said.

Las Vegas is in the process of building an NBA-ready arena as well, also built by the Oak View Group. Initially planned to cost $3 billion, the project has now grown to $10 billion as of June. Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke said that the 20,000-seat NBA arena would be in conjunction with a hotel, gaming and entertainment district.

Among others, LeBron James has shown interest in bringing an NBA team to Las Vegas as an investor or owner.

An NBA team would join a parade of other leagues that have established franchises in Las Vegas. The NHL added the Las Vegas Golden Knights in 2017, the WNBA moved the Aces from San Antonio in 2018, the NFL relocated the Raiders from Oakland in 2020, and MLB is currently in the process of moving the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas as well.



Las Vegas hosted the NBA All-Star game in 2007, and both Seattle and Las Vegas have hosted preseason games recently, including the now-annual “Rain City Showcase” game in Seattle in October.