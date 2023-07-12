NBA Approves Rule Changes on Flopping and Coach Challenges

The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved two rule changes for the upcoming season, one giving referees the power to assess technical fouls for flopping, and another awarding coaches a second challenge if their first challenge is successful.

The rules were announced Tuesday after the NBA experimented with them during summer-league games. The league’s competition committee, referees and the NBPA unanimously recommended the changes to the board of governors.

If a referee determines a player has flopped, a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul will be called on the players’ team. It won’t count as a personal foul or lead to ejection. The opposing team will get one free throw. Referees can call the flop live or wait until the next stop in action to make the call. Flopping violations can’t be reviewed by a coach’s challenge.

The NBA defines a flop as "an attempt to either fool referees into calling undeserved fouls or fool fans into thinking the referees missed a foul call by exaggerating the effect of contact with an opposing player."

Last week, Warriors guard Lester Quinones became the first player in Summer League action to be called for a flopping-related technical foul.

The flopping rule will be put into place on a one-year trial basis. Floppers will be fined $2,000, with fines rising incrementally for repeat offenders.

For years, the NBA has considering addressing flopping. The league has previously issued flopping fines and rule changes to prevent offensive players from jumping into defenders.

Last season was the first in which the NBA instituted a coach’s challenge, allowing coaches to ask for reviews of one call per game. Coaches lost a timeout if their challenge was unsuccessful.

Now, teams will receive a second challenge if the first one is successful. But while teams will not lose a timeout for their first challenge if it's successful, they will lose a timeout for the second challenge, even if the call is overturned.