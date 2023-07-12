NBA Approves Rule Changes on Flopping and Coach Challenges - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

NBA Approves Rule Changes on Flopping and Coach Challenges

The new flopping rule was used during summer-league play

Published |Updated
Matthew Gutierrez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Erik Spoelstra and other NBA coaches will now get a second challenge should their first be successful. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved two rule changes for the upcoming season, one giving referees the power to assess technical fouls for flopping, and another awarding coaches a second challenge if their first challenge is successful. 

The rules were announced Tuesday after the NBA experimented with them during summer-league games. The league’s competition committee, referees and the NBPA unanimously recommended the changes to the board of governors.

If a referee determines a player has flopped, a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul will be called on the players’ team. It won’t count as a personal foul or lead to ejection. The opposing team will get one free throw. Referees can call the flop live or wait until the next stop in action to make the call. Flopping violations can’t be reviewed by a coach’s challenge. 

The NBA defines a flop as "an attempt to either fool referees into calling undeserved fouls or fool fans into thinking the referees missed a foul call by exaggerating the effect of contact with an opposing player."

Read More

Last week, Warriors guard Lester Quinones became the first player in Summer League action to be called for a flopping-related technical foul.

The flopping rule will be put into place on a one-year trial basis. Floppers will be fined $2,000, with fines rising incrementally for repeat offenders.

For years, the NBA has considering addressing flopping. The league has previously issued flopping fines and rule changes to prevent offensive players from jumping into defenders.

Last season was the first in which the NBA instituted a coach’s challenge, allowing coaches to ask for reviews of one call per game. Coaches lost a timeout if their challenge was unsuccessful.

Now, teams will receive a second challenge if the first one is successful. But while teams will not lose a timeout for their first challenge if it's successful, they will lose a timeout for the second challenge, even if the call is overturned. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.