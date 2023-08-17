More Than Two-Thirds of Americans Believe College Athletes Should Be Paid, According to New Poll

How much longer will amateurism last in American college sports? If the majority of Americans have their way, it might not be very long, according to a new poll by The Harris Poll and Sportico.

The poll, which surveyed 2,018 American adults, shows that 67% of support the idea of college athletes being directly paid from their school in exchange for their participation. Among adults who identified as college sports fans, that number increased to 78%.

The concept of athletes being paid directly by their schools has been prohibited within college sports since the inception of the NCAA. However, a federal appeals court is currently reviewing a lawsuit that has argued athletes must be treated like employees and receive wages under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). A ruling is expected later this year and could legally change the status of college athletes from amateurs to employees, according to Sportico.

Until 2021, college athletes had been harshly punished for accepting any form of monetary compensation or even gifts that infringed on their status an amateur athlete.

In 2021, the NCAA amended its rules to allow athletes the freedom to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in the form of endorsement and sponsorship deals with third-party businesses. The poll shows that approval for NIL among Americans has also increased from 64% in November 2020 — when the last Sportico/Harris Poll on the subject of athletes profiting from endorsements came out — to 74% in August 2023.

Prior to the NCAA's rule change, college athletes were stripped of their eligibility to play for receiving third-party payments, or even just receiving gifts from unapproved sources. Former Colorado football player and Olympic skiier Jeremy Bloom is one of the most famous examples of this punishment, as he was stripped of his college football eligibility for accepting money to endorse ski products.

Now, NIL for college athletes has become a multimillion dollar industry, with some athletes like LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne and former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young earning up to seven figures in endorsement deals.

Despite the growth of the college sports NIL industry and increased support among Americans for college athletes getting paid, the NCAA has campaigned to maintain certain principles of amateurism in college sports, especially when it comes to the subject of student athletes gaining employee status.

The NCAA asked the federal appeals court to reject the current lawsuit and ensure that college athletes do not receive pay directly from their employer. NCAA lawyer Steven B. Katz argued "The value of a full scholarship would far outweigh the $10,000 to $15,000 the athletes might earn if they were paid a modest hourly wage," according to The Associated Press.