MLS to Show New York Red Bulls-Inter Miami Match in Times Square As Ticket Prices Surge - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

MLS to Show New York Red Bulls-Inter Miami Match in Times Square As Ticket Prices Surge

As Messi Mania comes to the New York area with an Inter Miami match against New York Red Bulls, MLS announced that it will broadcast the game live in Times Square

Published |Updated
Kari Anderson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The New York Red Bulls, in the middle of a mediocre season, are getting a boost of popularity (and revenue) as Messi comes to town. Evan Yu/Getty Images

On Saturday night, the New York Red Bulls will take on Lionel Messi's Inter Miami somewhere new: on the big screen.

The Red Bulls and MLS announced on social media that the regular season match between the two teams will be shown in Times Square. The game is otherwise accessible on AppleTV+ through the MLS Season Pass.

The announcement comes as ticket prices are surging for the Red Bulls' home game as tri-state area fans clamor for a chance to see Messi in action at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ.

As of Saturday afternoon, the lowest price for a single ticket on Ticketmaster is $400. Many seats are trending into thousands of dollars; one club-level spot near the away bench is going for $9,895.

The game takes place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Per reports, Messi may not play, as the team has played seven games in 23 days and Messi has played every minute of the past six. Messi getting benched for the game to get some rest would be devastating for fans who shell out hundreds of dollars for tickets, especially since the Red Bulls are not scheduled to play Inter Miami again during the regular season.

"Messi Mania" has swept the country since Messi signed in Miami in July, driving up ticket prices to insane levels. Inter Miami is projecting a record-breaking $20 million in revenue in 2024; many believe that Messi is giving MLS a competitive edge in a world where European soccer is dominant.

Read More

Since arriving in Miami in July, Messi has played in seven Leagues Cup matches — leading the team to a penalty shootout victory over Nashville in the Leagues Cup Final — and a U.S. Open Cup penalty shootout win over Cincinnati to land Miami in the Open Cup final. In those eight matches, he has scored 10 goals and three assists, including for multiple game-winning or game-tying points.

He has yet to play a regular-season game for the team.

While the Red Bulls are in 11th place in the Eastern conference with a mediocre 7-8-9 record, Inter Miami has fared far worse: Despite its Messi-fueled Leagues and Open Cup success, the team is last in the East, boasting a dismal regular-season record with only five wins and 14 losses.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Sports.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.