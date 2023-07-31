MLB Trade Deadline: Fantasy Baseball Impacts

The MLB trade deadline isn’t until Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET; there have already been several big names moved, with perhaps more to come. Here is a summary of the trades made so far, and their impact on fantasy baseball’s stretch run. (Note: The story will update as new trades come in.)

Marlins acquire 3B Jake Burger from the White Sox for LHP Jake Eder

Burger has 25 home runs in 294 at-bats with a .214 average and .279 on-base percentage. He hits the ball extremely hard, but strikes out 31.6% of the time and 17 of his home runs came in Chicago. The ballpark isn’t hitter-friendly in Miami, but Burger’s power plays everywhere. Burger will supply power with a low average and will get consistent playing time with the Marlins—that has value in NL-only formats and deep mixed leagues.

Orioles acquire RHP Jack Flaherty from the Cardinals for LHP Drew Rom and INF Cesar Prieto

The Orioles needed starting pitching but remained quiet right until the 6 p.m. deadline. For AL-only leaguers in need of pitching, Flaherty is a consolation prize behind Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery. Flaherty is 7–6 with a 4.43 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 21.9% strikeout rate and 11.1% walk rate. The velocity on his fastball has decreased over the last few seasons. He has a 3.45 ERA over his last 12 starts, but had a 1.42 WHIP in July. The shift from the NL Central to the AL East doesn’t help.

Padres acquire reliever Scott Barlow from the Royals for RHP Henry Williams

Barlow loses value since he won’t close in San Diego with Josh Hader there. Carlos Hernandez becomes an add in all leagues since he will close in K.C.; while the Royals won’t win many games, saves are at a premium and Hernandez will get some. He has a 3.57 ERA, 0.98 WHIP. 30% strikeout rate and 7.1% walk rate.

Astros acquire Justin Verlander from the Mets for OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford

The Astros didn’t pay Verlander’s price tag last offseason, but are paying it now, in the portion of the $86 million owed to him this year and next year, with a $35 million option in 2025 that kicks in if Verlander throws 140 innings next season. Verlander is 6–5 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 21% strikeout rate (his lowest since 2015) and a walk rate of 8% (his worst since 2017). The 40-year-old has been excellent in his last seven starts, with a 1.49 ERA, and has 24 strikeouts in his last 24.1 innings. He is familiar with the Astros having spent the last 4½ years there and has a 2.46 career ERA at Minute Maid Park. If the strikeouts continue at the rate they have over the last four games, Verlander can be a Top-10 or -15 fantasy pitcher the rest of the way.

Phillies acquire RHP Michael Lorenzen from the Tigers for IF Hao-Yu Lee

Lorenzen will be a free agent at the end of the season and it made sense to deal him. He is only 5–7, due to being on a bad Tigers team, with a 3.58 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 19.9% strikeout rate and 6.5% walk rate. He has an xERA of 4.07 and moves to a home park that is better for hitters with a bad defense behind him. Lorenzen is in line for more wins, but he doesn’t get a lot of strikeouts and isn’t as good as the surface stats show. Reports also indicate the Phillies will go with a six-man starting rotation for now, limiting his two-start weeks.

Diamondbacks acquire reliever Paul Sewald from the Mariners for OF Dominic Canzone, IF/OF Josh Rojas and SS Ryan Bliss

Arizona needed a closer badly and they got a good one in Sewald, who had 20 saves last season and 21 this season with a 2.93 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. Sewald doesn’t see a change in value since he remains the closer on a solid team; he becomes a prime target in NL-only leagues. Four different pitchers had at least three saves for the Diamondbacks, including Andrew Chafin, Scott McGough and Kevin Ginkel; all can be dropped unless your league uses holds. For the Mariners, Andres Munoz is expected to close and he should be added in all leagues. Munoz has a 32.7% strikeout rate and has allowed six home runs over 89.1 innings since the start of last season. Canzone could see playing time for the Mariners, he’s hitting .354/.431/.634 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs in 72 games at Triple-A. Rojas is having an awful season, but stole 23 bases last year and six in 59 games this year. The Mariners have received hardly any production out of second base, so Rojas could see time there.

Rays acquire RHP Aaron Civale from the Guardians for 1B Kyle Manzardo

The Rays’ pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries and Civale has pitched well this season, although the underlying numbers are concerning. Civale has a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, but he’s not as good as those numbers. He only has a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. He has a 3.67 xERA, which is still good, and he limits hard contact. The Rays usually help pitchers improve and even if Civale has a 3.50 ERA the rest of the way, he will be useful without a lot of strikeouts. Manzardo was a second-round pick in 2021 and is on the IL with a shoulder injury. He has value in keeper leagues.

Cubs acquire 3B Jeimer Candelario from the Nationals

Candelario is hitting .258/.342/.481 with 57 runs, 16 home runs, 53 RBIs and six stolen bases. Candelario moves to a better lineup, but doesn’t see a significant change in value. He’s better in points leagues since he has 30 doubles and two triples and is a decent corner infielder in 15-team leagues.

Angels acquire OF Randal Grichuk and 1B C.J. Cron from the Rockies

Previous to the trade, the biggest appeal for both players was playing half their games in hitter-friendly Coors Field—both receive a downgrade in fantasy. Cron recently returned from a back injury and has been limited to 56 games. He is hitting .260/.304/.476 with 31 runs, 11 home runs and 32 RBIs. At Coors Field, Cron batted .307 with a .977 OPS compared to a .251 average and a .758 OPS elsewhere in his career. He will play every day for the Angels. The move doesn’t help Grichuk either, and once Mike Trout returns from the injured list Grichuk is likely going to be in a platoon with Mickey Moniak, seeing less playing time as the right-handed bat. Grichuk is hitting .308/365/.496 with 40 runs, eight home runs, 27 RBIs and an .861 OPS; last season, he batted .307 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and an .851 OPS at home compared to .205 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and a .583 OPS on the road. On the Rockies' side, it ensures playing time for Nolan Jones, who should be rostered in most leagues. He has nine home runs and seven stolen bases in 50 games. Michael Toglia and Elehuris Montero will get more playing time for Colorado as well.

Rangers acquire RHP Max Scherzer from the Mets

Scherzer is the big prize in AL-only leagues so far. Rangers starting pitchers have struggled over the last month, and Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the Injured List with a forearm injury on Sunday. Scherzer will help bolster the staff, but he hasn’t been an elite fantasy arm like years past. Scherzer has a 4.01 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, but has allowed 23 home runs in 107.2 innings and his velocity is down. Despite the Mets’ struggles, Scherzer is 9–4. It’s a slight upgrade since the 39-year-old will be backed by one of the top offenses in baseball. The Mets’ open rotation spot will likely be filled by David Peterson or Tylor Megill; both have been terrible this season.

Blue Jays acquire reliever Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals

Hicks was already rostered in most leagues since he took over as the Cardinals closer when Ryan Helsley got injured, and Hicks will likely close for Toronto after closer Jordan Romano was placed on the injured list with a back injury. Hicks has been extremely difficult to hit throughout his career with a fastball that averages triple digits, but has had trouble limiting walks throughout his career. This season he has a 12.7% walk rate, but is having success due to a career-high 31.2% strikeout rate. His walk rate has improved as the season has gone along, with an 8.7% walk rate in June and 7.7% in July. Romano should get the ninth-inning job back when he’s healthy. In St. Louis, Giovanny Gallegos will likely close for the Cardinals, but he pitched the seventh and eighth innings Sunday with JoJo Romero getting the save. Add Gallegos for now, but keep in mind that Helsley should get most of the save opportunities when healthy.

Dodgers acquire RHP Lance Lynn from the White Sox

It can’t get much worse for Lynn, who has a 6.47 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. The 36-year-old right-hander has a 26.9% strikeout rate, which is the third-highest mark of his career, and a 13.9% swinging strike rate, also a career-best. But an 8.4% walk rate and 2.11 HR per 9 innings have been damaging. The Dodgers tend to help pitchers and Lynn goes from an awful team to a contender; it wouldn’t be surprising to see him turn it around.

Rangers acquire LHP Jordan Montgomery from the Cardinals

Montgomery was having another solid season for the Cardinals. He wasn’t getting run support from an underachieving Cardinals team and is just 6-9 despite a 3.42 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. While a 21.2% strikeout rate is low for a fantasy starter, the Rangers offense should put him in line for more wins, making this move a positive for Montgomery.

Marlins acquire reliever David Robertson from the Mets

It’s safe to exhale if Robertson is on your fantasy team. There was a risk he wouldn’t close on another team, but he will for the Marlins, and Roberston has been excellent in 2023, converting 15 of 18 saves with a 2.00 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 28% strikeout rate. A.J. Puk has struggled and was on the verge of losing the job for Miami; he can be dropped. Brooks Raley and Adam Ottavino are in the mix for saves for the Mets. Raley is my preferred target; he has the last two saves for the Mets and Ottavino is more likely to be traded.

Brewers acquire 1B Carlos Santana from the Pirates

Santana, 37, is hitting .233/.321/.415 with 46 runs, 13 home runs, 54 RBIs and six stolen bases. He is more appealing in points leagues and on-base percentage leagues, but can also help in roto as a corner infielder. Santana moves to a hitter-friendly park and will play every day; he batted third in his first two games with the Brewers.

Angels acquire RHP Lucas Giolito from the White Sox

Giolito helps improve the Angels’ starting rotation; he has a 3.85 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 25.7% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate. In moving to the Angels, he joins a team with a better offense and should be in line for more wins. The one downside is if the Angels go with a six-man rotation, limiting the two-start weeks for Giolito.

Dodgers acquire SS Amed Rosario from the Guardians for RHP Noah Syndergaard

Rosario is having an awful season, hitting .269/.309/.374 with 52 runs, three home runs, 41 RBIs and nine stolen bases. The Dodgers needed a shortstop and Rosario will play every day. Moving from one of the worst offenses to one of the best should help the counting stats for Rosario, who tends to be a second-half player (he had seven home runs and nine stolen bases in the second half last year). As for Syndergaard, if the Dodgers couldn’t fix him, no one can. He has a 7.16 ERA and averages five miles per hour less on his fastball than he did in 2019. Stay away.